Here’s what’s going on in Will County for Memorial Day 2024

Will County — Across Will County, communities are taking time to honor fallen service members with special Memorial Day events and observations over the holiday weekend. Here are what local municipalities are doing to commemorate the occasion:

The city of Lockport will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27 by the flagpole at City Hall, 222 E. 9th St., which will include the dedication of the city’s 2024 Hero Banners honoring current and former military members from Lockport. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and will feature multiple speakers. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved inside.

The village of Plainfield will observe Memorial Day on May 27 with a parade through town starting at Ira Jones Middle School and ending at Settlers Park, 24403 W. Lockport Street. The parade will start at 10:45 a.m. and will be followed by a ceremony in the park with members of the American Legion Marne Post 13.

The city of Crest Hill will hold a 2 p.m. ceremony on Monday honoring veterans and members of the police force for their service at City Center, 20600 City Center Boulevard. The event will feature light refreshments for attendees.

The village of Shorewood will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony of Remembrance at 9 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Towne Center Park at the Village Hall, 1 Towne Center Boulevard. The event will feature speakers and a ceremony to “remember those who served to secure our freedom.” \

The New Lenox VFW Post 9545 and American Legion Post 1977 will gather with members of the public on May 27 at 11 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, 100 Oak Drive (off West Haven Avenue). The ceremony will be a chance “to reflect on and silently thank those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” All are welcome to attend.

The village of Romeoville will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 27 to celebrate and honor veterans. The service will be held at the Edward “Doc” McCartan Veterans Memorial, 11 Montrose Drive.

The village of Bolingbrook will host a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. on May 27 at the Town Center Veterans Memorial at 375 W. Briarcliff Road. Prior to the ceremony, the village will also be honoring and remembering fallen soldiers at the Boardman Cemetery, on Paxson Road just north of Royce Road, starting at 9 a.m. Members of the Bolingbrook Historic Preservation commission will be stationed at cemetery to answer questions about the cemetery’s history and the local VFW and American Legion will hold a memorial service at the cemetery at 9:30 a.m.