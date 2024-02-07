Lockport bringing back Hero Banners downtown to honor military service

Hero Banners adorn the lamp posts along Ninth Street in downtown Lockport on June 27, 2023. The city is once again seeking nominations for the banners to be displayed this summer. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — The city of Lockport, in conjunction with the Summer Art Series and VFW Post 5788, is once again creating Hero Banners to celebrate veterans and active duty service members from Lockport and has opened applications for service members’ families.

“This is our second year doing this and we’ve had a good turn out so far,” said Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Allison Cann. “We sold out last year and we’ve already had about 20 applications this year.”

Last year the city hung 40 banners throughout the downtown area, though this year that has been expanded to “about 45,” Cann said.

The double-sided, vinyl banners, which measure 30 inches by 74 inches, will be displayed on lamp posts throughout the city along Hamilton Street, Washington Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, and 10th Street. The banners feature a photo of the service member as well as their name and branch of the military.

Active duty, retired, and deceased members of the armed forces, including the National Guard and Reserves are eligible for banners. Eligible members must also currently live in Lockport, or have grown up in Lockport and have a family member still in the city. Deceased veterans must have lived in the city previously.

“Last year we had a good representation of active duty service members and retired or deceased members,” said Cann. “It was nice seeing the wide variety of age ranges, and it looks like we’ll have a similar variety this year.”

In order to apply, banner sponsors must submit an application form, which can be found on the city website, a copy of the veteran’s DD Form 214 other other proof of service, a high resolution digital photograph or a hard copy photo which can be scanned at city hall and returned to the sponsor, and a check for $150 made out to the city of Lockport.

Lockport VFW Post 5788 is working with the city of Lockport once again on presenting the Hero Banners to adorn lamp posts along downtown streets this summer. (Photo provided)

No applications which include nicknames deemed offensive will be accepted. Applications are processed on a first-come-first-serve basis and are limited to one banner per veteran per year. If more applications are received than can be accommodated this year, those sponsors will be put on a wait list for next year.

“We had about 25 people on the wait list last year, including people who sent requests or expressed interest during the year,” said Cann. “We sent out emails to all of those people before the applications opened to give them the first chance at the banners this year.”

While families can purchase banners multiple years in a row, Cann noted that they would “prefer” for new families to have “first dibs” each year.

“In the spirit of giving everyone a chance, we’d like to see new faces up on the banners this year,” Cann said. “But we are looking at it on a case by case basis because we want to honor those willing to support the program.”

Lockport City Hall (Shaw Media)

The $150 fee goes to the cost of creating the banners, with extra funds going to support the VFW Auxiliary, which creates care packages for active duty troops and supports local veteran’s charities and services.

The banners will hang throughout the city between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, at which time the sponsoring family is able to collect and keep the banner. All the sponsoring families are also invited to a special breakfast and dedication ceremony for the banners on Memorial Day itself at the VFW Post 5788, 1026 E. 9th St.

“The Summer Art Series talked about this for several years and was finally able to do it last year,” Cann said. “It was very well received. We got a lot of calls saying how much people liked it. I think Lockport is a perfect town for this kind of program and we plan to continue it as long as we can.”

Applications can be submitted online to Cann at acann@lockport.org, by mail care of Cann at Lockport City Hall, or by submitting the documents and payment in person at City Hall. All applications and fees are due by April 1.