Local Scene: Turtles of Will County

1. “Encanto”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. A Colombian teenage girl is frustrated at being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG. Tickets are $5 and available the day of the event at the Rialto box office. Drinks and concessions will be available for purchase. For information, visit rialtosquare.com.

2. The Buzz Bins: 7 p.m. Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Covers of the best rock alternative hits of the ‘90s. Full beverage bar, snack vendor. Part of the 2024 Rooftop Summer Music Series. Tickets are $14 for general admission. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For tickets and information, visit jolietmuseum.org.

3. Tipsy Phuddled – A Phish Experience: 8 p.m. Friday, ROXY Lockport, 1017, S. State St., Lockport. Tipsy Phuddled is Northwest Chicago’s authentic tribute to Phish. Offering a high-energy concert with attention-to-detail outfits, gear, props and choreographed dance (sometimes involving trampolines). Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 (cash/Zelle/Venmo) at the door. For information, visit roxylockport.com.

4. Turtles of Will County: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. An interpretive naturalist will give an informative presentation on the different turtle species that can be found in Will County, followed by a feeding of the museum’s resident Blanding’s turtles. Free. All ages. No registration required for this Forest Preserve District of Will County program. For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

5. St. Joseph Church Parish Picnic and Homecoming Fair: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, St. Joe’s Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. Polka Mass at the grotto (11 a.m.), bingo (3 to 6 p.m.), roasted pork dinner (noon to 3 p.m.), food drive (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.), kids games, food for sale, raffle baskets, live music and beer garden.

