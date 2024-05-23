Lockport District 205 OKs contract for Central’s ceilings, sets course for additional work

Caution tape is put across the main entrance as work is done at the Lockport Township High School Central Campus on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — After more than six months, Lockport High School Central Campus is getting a new ceiling after an overnight classroom collapse in November led to large chunks of the building’s ceilings being removed.

The Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education approved a contract with Berglund Construction Company for the work at its regular meeting on Monday.

Berglund produced the lowest of three bids submitted for the project by over $300,000 with a final cost of $3,453,776. There is also an additional $250,000 allowance on the project to account for unforeseen additional structural repairs which may be discovered during the work.

The old ceilings have already been demolished and construction in the 115-year-old building is ready to begin. With the approval of the bid, the board anticipates the school will be able to reopen to new freshmen students for the first day of school on Aug. 19.

The roof of the 1932 section of the Lockport Township High School Central Campus is exposed in a classroom after the ceiling was taken down. (Gary Middendorf)

In addition to moving to return Central Campus to use in the 2024-2025 school year following more than a semester with students busing to Lincoln-Way North in Frankfort, the board also voted on a path forward for financing repairs that are still needed at the freshmen center.

The board’s vote comes after extensive discussion at a special board meeting and open house on May 13.

While no specific plans were set in motion on Monday, the board did vote for the staff to further research and prepare to takes steps to acquire life safety bonds for use in building repairs, using a plan proposed by board member Lance Thies.

These life safety bonds, which do not need voter approval to be issued, and can only be used to fund specific necessary repairs, would be issued in the amount of approximately $26.2 million, based on estimates by DLA Architects.

“We need to get the students back into Central, irregardless,” said board member Lou Ann Johnson about the board’s immediate plans. “That’s the short-term plan. In the long term we can look at other options.” — Lou Ann Johnson, Lockport District 205 board member

The funds, which would need to be approved by the state, would go towards replacing critical systems in the Central building including the roof, the HVAC system, windows, and plumbing and electrical problems.

The board also indicated it wishes to spend an additional $10-12 million from its cash reserves to address other issues in the building including renovations to make the space more ADA compliant and implementing other non-life safety renovations, such as improvements to the spaces used by Lockport Academy and Community and Career Connections program.

The wall of the original 1932 Lockport Township High School Central Campus building can be seen after crews took down sections of the ceiling in the 1952 addition. (Gary Middendorf)

Finally, with the vote, the board instructed the staff to continue exploring alternate revenue sources for the district, which could also be used to make improvements at Central. These revenue sources include, but are not limited to, the option of leasing the district’s Homer Township property for a community solar farm, a proposition that was discussed in depth at the previous meeting.

In voting to “stabilize” Central, the board took a few moments during the meeting to address comments made by the public throughout the process of both the failed March referendum, which sought $85 million for a total building renovation, and the open house.

“When the ceiling issued happened, we had a lot of concerns about the safety of the building and its state,” said Board Vice President Veronica Shaw. “We need to address some of these issues because we are going to have students come back there in August. We can’t build a new facility in a summer, so I think the best option is what Lance [Thies] has proposed.”

Board Member Dr. Veronica Shaw attends the LTHS Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 13, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

The board again said that the district cannot afford to build a new building without voter approval on a referendum, something which has been rejected multiple times throughout the past 20 years, and that even with the funds, the building process would take multiple years.

The student board members Victoria Dalponte and Chelsea Osei also took a moment to express concern about the push by certain residents during the previous meeting’s public comment section to put a new addition on East Campus and discontinue the use of Central.

Board student member Victoria DalPonte listens to a fellow board member speak at the Lockport Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“Something I can personally speak to is the already crowded hallways at Lockport East and the utilization of outdoor spaces at East Campus, in the area that is being discussed for an expansion to take place,” said Dalponte.

She went on to point out that the proposed expansion space is already utilized by the student golf teams, by the students in the horticulture classes and club, and by Adventure Ed classes.

“That area is utilized right now, so it would result in the cutting of courses and limiting our space,” Dalponte said.

Osei added that to accommodate all the students from Central and additional population growth the expansion would need to include a cafeteria, auditorium, and gym, something which would add significant expense to the project, since it still may not be enough space.

“We need to get the students back into Central, irregardless,” said board member Lou Ann Johnson about the board’s immediate plans. “That’s the short-term plan. In the long term we can look at other options.”