Joliet horticulturist retiring after 33 years at Bird Haven Greenhouse

Kevin Eberhard, chief horticulturist at the Birdhaven Greenhouse in Pilcher Park who is retiring after 33 years, poses for a photo on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf)

Carol Kranz, a longtime volunteer at the Joliet Park District’s Bird Haven Greenhouse, said she’ll miss chief horticulturist Kevin Eberhard’s “wealth of knowledge” when he retires at the end of May.

“I’ve learned so much about gardening from being there with him,” said Kranz, of Channahon, who is also president of the Joliet Area Garden Club. “He’s always willing to take the time to sit down and give you pointers and point you in the right direction.”

Kranz said she volunteers early in the year when the little plants come in, at the spring plant, and one or more days a week just to “keep up on things that are growing.” But Eberhard, who turns 60 in June, said “it’s time” after 33 years of service, even though he will miss his customers.

Eberhard said he loved catering to his customer’s preferences through the years and making sure they were “the right plant parent” for the plants they selected.

“It’s just like picking out an animal,” he said. “Maybe a dog isn’t right for you, but a Guinea pig is right for you. It’s the same with plants. I’d guide them, ask them what their situations was – shady or full sun – or if they’re an avid gardener or new gardener, or if they spend a lot of time in their yard or no time at all.”

The desert room features a variety of cactuses at the Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Along the way, Eberhard learned how “endearing” the Bird Haven Greenhouse was to his customers.

“It was part of the community and people loved it,” Eberhard said. “And I just had that personality that gets drawn to people. I made a lot of friends and used that greenhouse as an outlet for community outreach.”

Eberhard also offered many one-hour educational programs through the Park District and local organizations on a variety of gardening topics.

“I did that for a number of years,” Eberhard said. “Someone would attend one of my classes and ask, ‘Would you do one for us?’ It was a great way to get information out about the Park District.”

Career path began in childhood

Eberhard said he’s loved horticulture “ever since I was a little kid.” He enjoyed gardening with his grandparents and the neighbors and worked at a greenhouse on Clement Street in Joliet during high school.

He had no job plans after high school, so his mother suggested Joliet Junior College’s horticulture program.

Water falls near a walkway inside the greenhouse at the Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

So Eberhard entered that program in August 1982 and received his associate degree in horticulture in 1984. During that time, he gained more experience by working at the former Brick Barn on Fiday Road in Joliet, he said.

He then studied plant science at Southern Illinois University and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1986. He was still working at the Brick Barn in the fall of 1987 when the Joliet Park District had an opening for a maintenance person at the greenhouse.

“No one else applied with a horticulture background,” he said.

Eberhard was told that if he stayed he’d likely succeed Walter Krichena (now deceased), who served as chief horticulturist at the Bird Haven Greenhouse for 40 years.

“So 12 years later I took over,” Eberhard said. “I worked with a lot of nice people – all of them are gone now – but I still keep in touch with their children.”

A couple walks along the greenhouse at the Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Community connections with deep roots

Nancy Kuhajda, program coordinator for the University of Illinois Extension office in Will County, said Eberhard is a “great asset to the community.”

“He’s done so much for the community that people will never know,” Kuhajda said. “But he’s so humble. He’s never wanted praise for the things he had done.”

Jackie Bersano, former senior director of development and communications at the Joliet hospice now known as Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care, said Eberhard was very good to hospice when volunteers cared for the gardens.

Not only did Eberhard donate plants for hospice’s gardens, he also harvested herbs and placed them into little pouches so hospice could sell them at its former fundraising Timmy’s Garden Walk, Bersano said.

“We didn’t have to do any of the work,” Bersano said.

The greenhouse sets as a backdrop for a Castor Bean flower at the Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Eberhard knows exactly how he’ll spend his retirement.

“I’m going to garden,” he said. “My yard is full. I love the new things that keep coming out every year. I love taking a cutting or growing from a seed and just watching things grow and develop. I think that’s a basic theme among horticulturists.”

Eberhard also plans to remain active with the Joliet Area Garden Club, which he said meets 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Bird Haven greenhouse, 225 Gougar Road in Joliet.

“They’re always looking for new members,” Eberhard said. “Just call the greenhouse. Or just come to a meeting. They can get information there if they decide to sign up. It’s a great group of people.”

The phone number for the Bird Haven Greenhouse is 815-741-7278.

At a glance

Kevin Eberhard, chief horticulturist at the Joliet Park District’s Bird Haven Greenhouse, answered five random plant-related questions.

Favorite plant: “None. I like too many. I’m not a plant snob I like most anything. I’m more of a plant hoarder than a plant snob.”

Favorite customer plant: “Annuals. You need that color. Perennials all have their specific several weeks, And when they’re done, the annuals will pull you through with that contrasting color.”

Most outrageous request: “Nothing is too outrageous, And now with the internet, you can find anything in a matter of seconds. It’s much easier now than it was years ago. If someone calls looking for a particular plant, I can direct them where they need to go.”

Reason for summer plant sale success: “Because it’s the park district. The money goes back to the greenhouse to pay the bills. People like to contribute knowing their dollars are going to something more than just that plant or hanging basket.”

Do you talk to plants?: “No, but I know some people who do.”