Illinois, Will County health departments issue warning after rabid bats discovered

Will County — Following the discovery of a rabid bat in Will County this week, the Will County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Health have issued a warning to beware of rabid animals while outdoors during the summer months.

While rabies is most prevalent in wildlife like bats during late summer, one bat infected with the disease was already been discovered in Elwood, and another was found in neighboring Cook County, according to public health authorities.

Rabies is potentially fatal and can be transmitted by many wild animals found in Illinois including raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes, though bats are the most common carriers of the virus.

“Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease,” state health director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “It is important that Illinois residents know how to prevent rabies exposure to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Rabies is a virus that affects the brain and nervous system and is most often transmitted when people are bitten by an infected animal. It can also be transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal if it gets into a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or open cuts. If a person wakes up with a bat in the same room with them, the IDPH states that they should consider themselves exposed to rabies even if they can’t prove they have been bitten, since bat bites often don’t leave visible marks.

“Illinois residents should stay away from bats and any wild, unfamiliar, or stray animal, as well as any animal that appears to be sick,” Vohra said. “Groups of bats can move into people’s homes and that underscores the importance of knowing the ways of keeping bats out of your home.”

Residents who discover a bat or multiple bats inside their home are advised by the health department to avoid killing it or releasing it. Instead, people are advised to contact animal control or their local health department to determine appropriate steps. If an animal can be captured and tested for rabies and results come back negative, then rabies treatment, which includes a series of shots known as PEP, is not necessary for a bite.

If someone has been exposed to rabies or the animal cannot be tested, then preventative treatment will be necessary within a few days to stop the infection from becoming established in the patient’s system, according to the Will County Health Department. Once a rabies infection sets in, survival is unlikely.

Even if a bat or wild animal is not rabid, medical treatment should still be sought quickly after a bite to prevent other infections.

If you need to capture a bat in your home, IDPH advises waiting for it to land, and placing a large box or coffee can over it while wearing thick gloves, then slide a piece of cardboard under the container to trap it. Once the bat is trapped, tape the cardboard to the container a poke a few holes in it for air. Once it is captured, contact animal control.

Any animal could be a rabies carrier without showing symptoms, however, common symptoms that may indicate an animal is rabid include unusual or out of character behavior and bats that are active during the day or unable to fly. IDPH notes that if residents discover a bat on the ground that is easily approached, it should not be handled.

To avoid a rabies infection, health officials advise to avoid touching, feeding or attracting wild animals to your property with open garbage or litter. Residents are also warned to never adopt wild animals or bring them into their homes, and to warn children against approaching unfamiliar animals.

Anyone who discovers a sick or wounded animal is advised to contact animal control or a local animal rescue for assistance.

“Love your own, leave other animals alone, is a good principle for children to learn to reduce the risk of exposure to rabid animals,” the Will County Health Department advised in the statement.

More information about rabies prevention and treatment is available on the IDPH website.