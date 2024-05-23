SUV hits Joliet high school bus with students on board, minor injuries reported

A Ford Escape, driven by Jacob Wassner, 35, of Minooka, struck a Joliet Township High School bus with students on board just before 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Joliet police. (Alex Ortiz)

Joliet — Multiple Joliet police units responded to the scene of a traffic accident involving a school bus and an SUV at the intersection of North Larkin Avenue and Black Road in Thursday morning.

A Ford Escape, driven by Jacob Wassner, 35, of Minooka, struck a Joliet Township High School bus with students on board just before 10 a.m., according to Joliet police.

The Escape disobeyed a red light while northbound on Larkin approaching Black as the school bus was turning left on a green arrow onto southbound Larkin from westbound Black, according to police. The vehicle hit the rear driver’s side of the bus, according to police.

There were 23 Joliet West High School students aboard the bus at the time of the crash, according to police. Five students sustained minor injuries in the crash, with one needing to be transported to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet by the Joliet Fire Department. The student’s injury is considered minor, according to police.

Wassner has been cited for disobeying a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to police.