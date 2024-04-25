Conor Essenburg’s 13 K’s lead Lincoln-Way West past Downers North: Wednesday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 5, Downers Grove North 0: At Downers Grove, in a showdown of state-ranked teams, Lincoln-Way West’s Conor Essenburg dominated. He went 6 2/3 innings, fanning 13 while allowing one hit. At the plate, Essenburg had two hits, including a double. Jack Linko drove in two runs as West stayed unbeaten at 19-0.
Lincoln-Way East 13, Crete-Monee 2 (5 inn.): At Crete, Tyler Bell doubled as part of a three-hit day and scored four times as the Griffins rolled in a nonconference contest. Michael Simental and Zach Beecham each drove in two runs in support of Jack Bauer and Anthony Sexton. The two combined to allow just three hits over five for East (12-9).
Reed-Custer 16, Momence 2 (5 inn.): At Momence, the Comets’ offense continued to stay hot in the road win. R-C has scored 62 runs in its past four games. Brady Tyree and Landon Jankus drove in two runs each to lead the attack for R-C (11-10).
Morris 8, Rochelle 1: At Morris, Brett Bounds threw a complete-game gem to lead Morris to the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Hubs. Bounds struck out 10 and allowed just five hits in an 88-pitch masterpiece. Jack Wheeler, Merek Klicker, Anthony Xydakis and Colin Pfeifer had RBIs for Morris (17-3, 7-1).
Lemont 21, Thornton-Fractional South 12: At Lansing, a wild one in the South Suburban Conference went the way of Lemont. A nine-run fifth made the difference for the visitors. Noah Tomaras homered and drove in five to lead the Lemont offense. Brett Tucker and Max Michalak had three RBIs each for Lemont (14-6, 7-3).
Softball
Joliet Catholic 8, Marian Catholic 2: At Joliet, Nina Sebahar went the distance in the circle for the Angels as they cruised to the East Suburban Catholic Conference win. Sebahar struck out nine and allowed just five hits to lead JCA. Addy Rizzatto led the offense for the Angels with three RBIs. Sydney Walker and Brooklyn Baranoski had two RBIs each for JCA (11-7, 5-3).
Minooka 11, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Karli McMillin and Emma Congoran combined to no-hit the Steelmen in a Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Addisonn Crumly and Rylee Boyd each hit home runs and drove in two. Olivia Boyd also drove in two for Minooka (17-1, 7-0).
Oswego 10, Plainfield Central 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Central managed three hits in the shutout loss to the Panthers in an SPC contest. McKenna Ignasak, Sophia Patterson and Tricia Hogrefe had hits for the Wildcats (10-6, 4-3).
Plainfield East 10, Oswego East 7: At Plainfield, a five-run rally in the last of the fifth lifted the Bengals in an SPC contest. Joey Erkenswick had two hits and drove in four to lead the East offense. Meranda Abante had two hits and knocked in three for the Bengals (7-8, 4-3).
Plainfield South 5, Plainfield North 3: At Plainfield, the Cougars scored all five of their runs in the sixth to take the SPC contest from the Tigers. Regina Glover dominated in the circle, striking out 11 while allowing just one earned run. Ariana Olinger paced the offense with a double and two RBIs for South (9-10, 5-2). Reagan Novak struck out 10 to lead North (6-13, 1-6).
Reed-Custer 17, Momence 0 (4 inn.): At Momence, back-to-back seven-run innings was all the Comets needed in the win over Momence. Grace Cavanaugh homered and drove in three to lead the R-C offense. Addison Hartman, Mackenzie Foote and Kirstin Klein each drove in two runs for R-C (12-7).
Seneca 15, Coal City 0 (4 inn.): At Coal City, six runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth was more than enough support for Tessa Krull. She struck out three and allowed one hit in the nonconference win for Seneca (20-1). Camryn Stecken, Emma Mino and Krull homered to lead the Irish offense.
Sycamore 13, Morris 3 (5 inn.): At Sycamore, Mylie Hughes had a couple of hits, including a home run, to lead Morris in an Interstate 8 contest. Alyssa Jepson and Macie Ferguson also had RBIs for Morris (9-7, 2-5).
West Aurora 6, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, the defense did in the Spartans as five errors proved costly in the SPC loss to the Blackhawks, Lillian Roberts struck out nine, and Rylee Teel had an RBI for Romeoville (3-12, 1-6).
Girls Soccer
Kaneland 3, Morris 0: At Maple Park, Morris fell to 12-4-1, 6-3 in the Interstate 8 with the loss to the Knights.
Nazareth Academy 8, Joliet Catholic 0: At La Grange Park, the Angels fell to the Roadrunners in an ESCC contest.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 11, Sheppard 5: At Palos Hills, the Warriors improved to 23-5 with the win over the Astros.
Boys Track and Field
Dwight Invite: At Dwight, the host Trojans won the five-team invite with 127 points to 106 for runner-up Peotone. Freshman Tyler Gubbins won the 100 and 400 for the Trojans. Tristan Chambers won the 800, and Graham Meister the shot put and discus for Dwight. Roman Jelinek won the 1,600 for Peotone. Billy Moore and Reid Waldon won the long jump and high jump for Wilmington.
Homewood-Flossmoor 49.4, Bolingbrook 28.6, Lockport 21: At Flossmoor, in an SWSC meet that was shortened because of the weather, Bolingbrook winners included Keenan Pearson in the high jump and Donavan Beachem in the triple jump. Chase Creed of Lockport won the shut put and discus, and Andrew McIntire won the 1,600 for the Porters.
Girls Track and Field
Dwight Invite: At Dwight, the Trojans cruised to the team title, scoring 145 points. Peotone ran third (49 points) and Wilmington fifth (42 points). Mikayla Chambers won four events for Dwight. She captured the 200, 400 and 800 as well as the 4x100 relay. Kassy Kodat won the 100 and 300 hurdles Isabella Bunting took the shot put, Njomza Asllani won the long jump and Delaney Boucher the triple jump for the Trojans. Celeste Richards finished second in the 1,600 and Terrynn Clott second in the shot put for Peotone. Brooklyn Flores won the 1,600 for Wilmington.