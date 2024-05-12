Motorcyclist injured in crash Saturday in Joliet

A 44-year-old Homer Glen man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Joliet.

At 1:47 p.m. Joliet police responded to South Chicago Street and Doris Avenue after receiving a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

After preliminary investigation of the crash, Joliet police determined that Dillanira Leon, 27, of Joliet was driving a Toyota Camry north on South Chicago Street approaching Doris Avenue when he turned left toward a private drive, according to the release. As Leon turned left, he turned into the path of Harley Davidson driven by the 44-year-old man from Homer Glen, which was in the curb lane and southbound on South Chicago Street at Doris Avenue.

The motorcycle then struck the passenger side of the Toyota, according to the release.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the motorcyclist to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet with serious injuries, which are believed to be not life-threatening at this time, according to the release.

Leon, who was uninjured in the crash, was cited for failure to yield turning left and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to the release.