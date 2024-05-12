3 people seriously injured in crash Friday in Joliet

Three people suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash Friday night in Joliet.

At 5:37 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 1500 block of McKinley Street after receiving a report of a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

When officers arrived, they learned that Leroy McAfee, 44, of Joliet had been driving a Polaris Slingshot south on McKinley Street when he lost control and collided head-on with a Nissan Altima driven by a 28-year-old Joliet woman heading north.

The driver and a passenger of the Polaris as well as the driver of the Nissan suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to the release. All were in stable condition when they were transported to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital.

McAfee was cited for a suspended registration for nonInsurance, according to the release.