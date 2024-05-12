Women’s camping weekend offered at Will County forest preserve

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has released its event schedule for the week of May 27. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

WILL-derness Women’s Weekend: 4 p.m. Friday, May 31, to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 2, at Hickory Creek Preserve, Cleveland Road Access in Frankfort. Connect with nature and friends new and old on a women’s camping weekend. Enjoy hiking, evening campfires, outdoor skills, mindfulness activities and more. A packing list, menu and weekend itinerary will be provided before the program. Ages 21 or older. $20 per person. Register by May 28.

Travel Tales Trail Exploration: Preserve hours, 8 a.m. to sunset, Sunday, June 1, through Saturday, Aug. 31, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Hike the shoreline of Snapper Pond in the Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve to follow “Travel Tales,” an outdoor exploration trail. Ten resident animals are featured at the 10 trail stops, allowing for the exploration of how the creatures wiggle, soar, slink and more. Free, all ages.

Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. (Forest Preserve District of Will County | Glenn P. Knoblock)

Lake Renwick Bird Viewing: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. The only way to view the rookery’s nesting herons, egrets and cormorants at this time of year is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, all ages.

Where the Wildflowers Are – Raccoon Grove: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee. Hike one of the top spots to see wildflowers. Learn how these beauties got their names, their uses through time and other lore and legends. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by May 29.

Early Morning Bird Hike: 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, June 2, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. Hike in search of birds when they are most active. All skill levels are welcome. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by June 1.

Meet a Beekeeper: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. Free, all ages.