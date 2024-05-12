2 teens shot Saturday in Joliet

Joliet police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured two 16-year-olds.

At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 200 block of Henderson Avenue after receiving a report that people had been shot, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

When Joliet police arrived, they found that a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy had been shot, according to the release. The girl had multiple gunshot wounds to her body. The boy had a single gunshot wound to his arm.

Joliet police gave medical assistance to both shooting victims until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived, according to the release.

During a preliminary investigation, Joliet police learned that both teens were shot while they were on the front porch of the house, according to the release. It is believed the shots came from a silver Chevrolet Silverado that was driving south on Henderson Avenue and then fled the area after the shooting.

After officers and detectives extensively searched the area, numerous spent shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to the release. No other victims were found, although bullets struck two houses

The Joliet Fire Department transported the girl to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in critical condition, and she was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the release. The fire department transported the boy to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Anyone with video footage or information about this shooting should call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If citizens wish to remain anonymous, they may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.