Will County Senior Services holds weeklong Romeoville grand opening

A weeklong grand opening for Senior Services of Will County’s new Ovation Center in Romeoville starts Monday.
The Ovation Center, created out of a former Target store at 349 S. Weber, includes meeting space, classrooms, a ballroom, office space, a walking track and a coffee shop.
Visitors during the grand opening will have a chance to see the 127,000-square-foot facility and participate in a range of activities and classes scheduled for each day.
The schedule for the week is:
• Monday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 10 a.m., Beginners Tai Chi; 11:15 a.m., Advanced Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Tours and Resource Tables.
• Tuesday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 10:30 a.m., ABC’s of Medicare; All day, Game Day.
• Wednesday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 9 a.m., Mahjong; 12:45 p.m., Country Line Dancing; 3 p.m., Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (RSVP at events@theovationcenter.org).
• Thursday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 8:30 a.m., Stretch and Tone; Spring Dance (must RSVP at 815-723-9713, $20 for members and $25 for non-members).
• Friday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 10 a.m., R&B Line Dancing; 11:15 a.m., Beginner’s R&B Line Dancing; 1 p.m., Bingo.
The Ovation Center opened in January and began conducting classes in February.
The Romeoville facility is the second center for Senior Services of Will County, which has a location in Joliet.