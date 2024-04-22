Will County Senior Services holds weeklong Romeoville grand opening

The lobby at the Ovation Center is one of the features of the new facility that Senior Services of Will County has opened in Romeoville. (Provided by Senior Services of Will County)

A weeklong grand opening for Senior Services of Will County’s new Ovation Center in Romeoville starts Monday.

The Ovation Center, created out of a former Target store at 349 S. Weber, includes meeting space, classrooms, a ballroom, office space, a walking track and a coffee shop.

Visitors during the grand opening will have a chance to see the 127,000-square-foot facility and participate in a range of activities and classes scheduled for each day.

The Ovation Center, which Senior Services of Will County built out of a former Target store in Romeoville, includes a coffee shop that is open to the public. (Provided by Senior Services of Will County)

The schedule for the week is:

• Monday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 10 a.m., Beginners Tai Chi; 11:15 a.m., Advanced Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Tours and Resource Tables.

• Tuesday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 10:30 a.m., ABC’s of Medicare; All day, Game Day.

• Wednesday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 9 a.m., Mahjong; 12:45 p.m., Country Line Dancing; 3 p.m., Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (RSVP at events@theovationcenter.org).

• Thursday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 8:30 a.m., Stretch and Tone; Spring Dance (must RSVP at 815-723-9713, $20 for members and $25 for non-members).

• Friday: 8 a.m., Walking Group; 10 a.m., R&B Line Dancing; 11:15 a.m., Beginner’s R&B Line Dancing; 1 p.m., Bingo.

The Ovation Center opened in January and began conducting classes in February.

The Romeoville facility is the second center for Senior Services of Will County, which has a location in Joliet.