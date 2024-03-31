Senior Services of Will County invites public to opening for new Romeoville center

The Senior Services Center of Will County center in Joliet is the first of now two centers since the opening of a new facility in Romeoville. (Chris LaFortune)

Senior Services of Will County will host a weeklong grand-opening celebration for its new Ovation Center in Romeoville starting April 22.

The public is invited to visit the 127,000-square-foot center during the event, which will include classes, activities and a luncheon dance.

The Ovation Center was created out of a former Target store at 349 S. Weber and was built in partnership with the village of Romeoville, which provided a grant to support the renovation project.

Features of the facility include meeting space, classrooms, a ballroom, office space, a walking track and a coffee shop which is open to the public.

The Ovation Center actually opened in January and was put to use for classes and activities in February, said Sue Kainrath, banquet and events director for Senior Services of Will County. The grand opening is being held in April to make it more accessible, especially for seniors who otherwise would have had to drive through winter weather.

“We wanted to wait until the weather became warm, so more people could come,” Kainrath said.

The weeklong grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. April 24.

Those who come will find a front entrance area designed “to look like a high-end hotel when you walk in,” Kainrath said.

The ballroom can seat up to 500 people for banquets and can be used for weddings, she said. It is equipped with a stage that can be used for plays and other performances with seating up to 800.

Office space is leased by “senior focused, but community centric” business, according to a news release about the grand opening. Some businesses there now are Friends Over 50 Senior Care, Insurance Concierge specializing in Medicare advising, and Discover Wellness which offers massage and behavioral therapy services.

The center is the second facility for Senior Services of Will County, which also has a center in Joliet.