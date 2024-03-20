7-run first inning propels Reed-Custer baseball to victory: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Baseball
Lockport 10, St. Rita 3: At Chicago, Justin VanderTuuk doubled, tripled and drove in two to lead the Porters to the nonconference win at St. Xavier as part of the Do it Steve’s Way Tournament. Anthony Bashton had three hits and drove in a run for Lockport (4-0).
Reed-Custer 11, Bishop McNamara 0 (5 inn.): At Braidwood, a seven-run first inning and a seven-strikeout performance from Joe Stellano led the Comets to their second win of the season. Landen Robinson and Landon Jankus had two RBIs each for RC (2-0).
Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Illinois Lutheran 1: At Crete, Cale Halpin struck out nine and had two RBIs to lead the Panthers in the nonconference contest. Bennett Grant and Nathan States each had a pair of RBIs for GSW (2-2).
Dwight 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Dwight, Tyler Starks drove in a run, and Tracer Brown drove in a pair all in the first inning and that held up for Luke Gallett. Gallett struck out six in a complete game win for the Trojans (3-2).
Thornton-Fractional South 15, Peotone 0 (4 inn.): At Lansing, the Blue Devils (0-2) managed hits from Andrew Barta and Tyler Leitelt in the nonconference loss.
Plainfield North 14, Neuqua Valley 8: At Naperville, David Wick and Max Barriball each drove in four runs for the Tigers in the nonconference win. Tanner Grimes had a triple and drove in three for North (2-0).
Seneca 11, Putnam County 3: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz struck out seven to lead the Irish to the win. Nate Othon had two hits, including a double, and drove in three. Aidan Vilcek drove in two for Seneca (4-1).
Coal City 3, Sandwich 1: At Coal City, Joe Watson struck out eight and allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 to lead the Coalers to the win. Luke Nolan and Lance Cuddy had RBIs for Coal City (2-1).
Joliet West 8, Wilmington 5: At Joliet, the Tigers plated eight runs in the second inning and held off a late rally from the Wildcats. Juan Rico fanned six in three innings, and Ryan Sobun had a two-run triple for West (3-1). Reid Juster drove in two and Kyle Farrell, Zach Ohlund and Cade McCubbin had two hits each for Wilmington (2-1).
Providence Catholic 16, Joliet Central 5: At Joliet, the Celtics opened the season with an offensive explosion, scoring a run in every inning but one in the nonconference win. Eddie Olszta, John Greenwood, Jackson Smith and Mitch Voltz homered for PC (1-0). John Stasiak and Andrew Nixon had RBIs for Central (1-1-1).
Softball
Joliet Central 20, Rich Township 19: At Joliet, Haydn Voss homered twice and drove in five, but it was a hit-by-pitch to Victoria Godinez that pushed across the winning run. Neveya Ibarra had three RBIs, and Natalie Reyes and Sophie Litsogannis two each for Central (2-1).
Dwight 5, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Dwight, Averi Jury doubled and drove in three to lead the Trojans to the win. Taylor Heath fanned 13 in the circle for Dwight (1-0).
Lockport 7, Huntley 5: At Lockport, the Porters scored twice in the last of the fifth to win the nonconference contest. Kelcie McGraw struck out 12 to lead Lockport (3-0). Mikayla Cvitanovich doubled twice and drove in two, and Brooke Keltner added two RBIs for the Porters.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Plainfield North 1: At Plainfield, Madeline Henry hit two home runs and drove in three to lead the Griffins. Madeline Zdanek added a pair of RBIs, and Audrey Bullock struck out five for East (3-1). Sophia Feminis had an RBI for North (1-3).
Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Illinois Lutheran 3: At Crete, Maddie Sims dominated in the circle for the Panthers. Her 14 strikeouts helped GSW to its first win of the season. Nina Siano had two RBIs for GSW.
Seneca 11, Putnam County 1 (6 inn.): At Seneca, Lexie Buis had four hits, driving in four, and Hayden Pfeifer had four hits and drove in three in support of Tessa Krull. Krull struck out five for Seneca (2-0).
Andrew 13, Romeoville 2 (5 inn.): At Tinley Park, Mariah Hayes homered and drove in two runs for the Spartans in a nonconference contest. Romeoville fell to 0-2.
Plainfield East 12, Waubonsie Valley 8: At Plainfield, the Bengals scored four times in the last of the sixth to earn the nonconference win. Meranda Abante homered and drove in three, and Avery Welsh also smacked a home run and drove in two for East (2-0).
Reed-Custer 21, Westmont 0 (4 inn.): At Braidwood, a 19-run second inning was all the Comets needed in the nonconference win. Sydnee Billingsley and Addison Brown each had a pair of RBIs to lead RC (3-0).
Antioch 6, Plainfield South 0: At Barrington as part of the Barrington Spring Fling, the Cougars fell to the Sequoits. Lauren Pell and Giana Zumdahl had hits for South (1-3).
Marist 11, Lemont 2: At Chicago, Rhea Mardjetko struck out five, and Lauren Grames had a pair of hits for Lemont (1-1).
Girls soccer
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way West 1: At Burbank in the Windy City Classic, the Porters knocked off the Warriors. Ava Peterson scored for West. Ava Kozak scored a hat trick for Lockport. Lockport will play Lincoln-Way East in the tournament championship Thursday.
Lincoln-Way East 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0 (SO): At Burbank, Mia Hedrick scored the decisive penalty-kick goal to advance to the title match of the Windy City Classic after a scoreless regulation.
Yorkville 2, Plainfield East 0: At DeKalb in the Barb Classic, the Bengals fell to Southwest Prairie Conference rival Yorkville.
Romeoville 1, Marist 1: In the Windy City Classic, the Spartans and Redhawks finished in a draw.
Providence Catholic 9, Trinity 0: At New Lenox, Claire Wajda had a shutout in net for the Celtics, and Alyssa Thulin netted her first goal of the season for PC.
Plainfield Central 5, Kaneland 0: At Plainfield, the Wildcats won for the second time this week with the shutout of the Knights.
Peotone 4, Bishop McNamara 3: At Kankakee, the Blue Devils improved to 2-1 with the nonconference win.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Lemont 0: At Lockport, Josh Bluhm led the Porters with seven kills in a 25-9, 25-10 win over Lemont in a nonconference contest to open the season 1-0.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Hinsdale Central 0: At Frankfort, Trey Marek had 10 kills to lead the Griffins to a 25-17, 25-19 win over the Red Devils. Nate Webster added five kills, and Kyle Swarens had 15 assists for East (1-0).
Wheaton-Warrenville South 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Wheaton, the Wildcats fell in two to the Tigers, 25-10, 25-10.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 9, Bremen 6: At New Lenox, West improved to 8-2 on the season with the win.
Lincoln-Way Central 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14: At New Lenox, the Knights outscored the Boilermakers for the win.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 7, Richards 6 (OT): At Oak Lawn, Zoey Wallock and Joey Roedl each scored three times to lead the Warriors to the win.