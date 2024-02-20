Coal City boys basketball wins regional quarterfinal: Monday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Boys basketball
Coal City 62, Southland Prep 53: The Coalers came out on top for a Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinal victory.
Coal City will play Wilmington at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Joliet Catholic 61, Chicago Christian 58: At Joliet, the hosts battled to a Class 2A Westmont Regional quarterfinal win.
The Hilltoppers will face Westmont at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Reed-Custer 55, Peotone 43: At Peotone, Reed-Custer fought for a Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinal victory.
R-C will play Manteno at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
East Aurora 66, Plainfield South 62: At Plainfield, the Cougars battled but came up short in Class 4A Yorkville Regional quarterfinal action.
Indian Creek 47, Dwight 45: At Shabbona, the Trojans came up just short in Class 1A Somonauk Regional quarterfinal action.