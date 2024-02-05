Ex-Bolingbrook cop Drew Peterson to make first court appearance for post-conviction bid

In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet. Peterson is serving a 38-year sentence for killing Kathleen Savio, and is a suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson. The Bolingbrook Police Pension Board voted unanimously Wednesday to compel Drew Peterson to provide deposition testimony in a case that will determine whether his pension should be taken away from him. (M. Spencer Green - The Associated Press)

Former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday since he filed his petition seeking to overturn his 2012 murder conviction by claiming he was denied effective legal representation in his trial.

The last time Peterson appeared at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet was more than seven years ago with his former attorney, Steve Greenberg, regarding a state motion to correct the trial record, according to the court docket.

The events that led to Peterson showing up once again in Will County began about two years ago when he filed his hand-written petition for post-conviction relief.

In the petition, Peterson said he was denied effective counsel and that his lead attorney, Joel Brodsky, did not allow him to testify on his own behalf during his 2012 jury trial. That jury convicted Peterson of the 2004 first-degree murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, 40.

Roughly eight months after Peterson filed his post-conviction petition, Joel Brodsky, his former attorney, gave an interview with WGN-TV in Chicago. In the interview, Brodsky said he was thinking about revealing “what happened” to Stacy Peterson, Peterson’s fourth wife.

Stacy Peterson vanished in 2007 and has never been found.

In response to the WGNT-TV story, Drew Peterson’s new attorneys with the Will County Public Defender’s Office requested retired Judge Ed Burmila to impose a gag order on Brodsky. The gag order was requested so Brodsky’s statements would not jeopardize the court proceedings.

Brodsky unsuccessfully appealed Burmila’s gag order, which remains in effect to this day.

Despite that gag order, Brodsky has nevertheless sent three letters to Judge Dave Carlson since last September. Carlson has sealed those letters from public view and reminded Brodsky in a court order that he was still under a gag order.

At a court hearing last September, Carlson said Brodsky’s first letter discussed “the delay of the post-conviction proceedings and [Brodsky’s] impingement on his First Amendment right based upon the gag order entered by Judge Burmila.”

Brodsky has not been willing to break the gag order.

Peterson remains incarcerated within the Illinois Department of Corrections but his exact location has been kept secret. In 2021, The Herald-News obtained a letter that revealed he was at one point locked up at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Indiana.