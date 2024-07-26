Blues Brothers Con returning to Route 66

Joliet Area Historical Museum’s second Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel will feature actors Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi returning to the event set at the Old Joliet Prison on Saturday, Aug. 17. Belushi’s late brother John starred as Joliet Jake in the film with Aykroyd in the role of Elwood. The festival once again will transform the 16-acre historic prison site into a tapestry of sights and sounds to honor the iconic movie “The Blues Brothers,” which was filmed on its grounds, as well as celebrate blues music’s influence on the prison throughout its history.

“‘The Blues Brothers’ film is about passing on the love of blues music to a new generation,” said Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer of the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

“The prison’s connection to the blues dates back to the 1932 recording of Memphis Minnie’s ‘Joliet Bound,’” Peerbolte said. “Blues music helps us to confront – and heal – the prison’s often difficult historic legacy. Following the incredible fan response to [the initial] event, we are extremely grateful to Dan Aykroyd and Judy Belushi Pisano [John’s widow] and the Belushi family to pass on the film itself – and the music it cherishes – to new generations.”

Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd of the Blues Brothers perform Friday night at the Blues Brothers Con 2022 at the Old Joliet Prison. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will emcee a stacked lineup of iconic and diverse Chicago blues performers featuring such artists as Curtis Salgado, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials, and Al Spears & The Hurricane Project.

The evening appropriately will be capped off by a Maxwell Street-style blues jam session where Dan, Jim and Blues Brothers alumni will take part in a special encore performance featuring hits from the film.

Proceeds from the event support the operations of the Joliet Area Historical Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has operated educational tours and community programs at the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site since 2018. The Old Joliet Prison currently is undergoing restorations, but still is open to visitors daily for self-guided tours.

Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd of the Blues Brothers perform Friday night at the Blues Brothers Con 2022 at the Old Joliet Prison. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel will feature Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi as Elwood and Brother Zee, respectively. Blues Brothers fans also can expect a variety of experiences, appearances and one-of-a-kind photo opportunities throughout the day, as well as opportunities to tour the prison site, which has expanded thanks to the museum’s continued rehabilitation of the property, funded by $10 million in state and federal grants. Old Joliet Prison is at 1125 Collins St. in Joliet.

Tickets:

Tickets to Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel cost $55 for general admission for adults, and $25 for ages 18 and younger. Front section standing room only costs $75; a front section table for four guests costs $500. Parking in remote lots is free. To reserve your tickets, head to HCDestinations.com/bbcon.

The Old Joliet Prison is without a doubt one of the most widely photographed sites along The First Hundred Miles, and for good reason. The palatial former penitentiary has been featured in dozens of popular films and television shows, including “The Blues Brothers” and the first season of Fox’s hit series “Prison Break.” Prior to its closing in 2002, the towering neoclassical compound housed its share of notorious inmates as well, including Richard Speck, John Wayne Gacy, James Earl Ray and Baby Face Nelson.

Jim Belushi of the Blues Brothers performs Friday night at the Blues Brothers Con 2022 at the Old Joliet Prison, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Originally constructed in 1858, the gigantic limestone prison remained in operation for nearly a century and a half. After its closure, operation of the vacant facility was taken over by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which now offers a variety of tours throughout the year. Tours currently booking include Self-Guided Tours, Flashlight Tours and Prison After Dark Guided Tours. For a full schedule of tour times, and to plan your visit, head to JolietPrison.org