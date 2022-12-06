December 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Drew Peterson’s former attorney has no plans to appeal higher court’s ruling on gag order

Ex-attorney declined to comment on whether he’d still reveal what happened to Stacy Peterson

By Felix Sarver

The Third Appellate Court in Ottawa affirmed a retired Will County judge's May 19, 2022 decision to place a gag order Joel Brodsky after he gave an interview to WGN-TV about possibly revealing what his former client Drew Peterson said about Stacy Peterson. (MCT News)

A former attorney for Drew Peterson does not plan to appeal a higher court’s decision to uphold a judge’s gag order on him.

That gag order was placed on Joel Brodsky by retired Judge Ed Burmila on May 19, in response to Brodsky telling WGN-TV that he was thinking about disclosing what his former client Drew Peterson said about what happened to his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who disappeared in 2007.

Brodsky had represented Drew Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police sergeant, in his 2012 trial that resulted in his conviction of the 2004 murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, 40.

Peterson is now seeking a new trial and his new attorneys with the Will County Public Defender’s Office requested a gag order on Brodsky so as to not jeopardize Peterson’s post-conviction proceedings. Burmila granted that request.

On Friday, the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa upheld Burmila’s gag order. The appellate court ruled the sanctity of attorney-client privilege is the “bedrock of our legal system.”

Brodsky told The Herald-News on Tuesday he does not see any reason to appeal any further.

“I don’t think that will be fruitful,” Brodsky said.

Is there a possibility Brodsky will still publicly reveal what Drew Peterson apparently told him about what happened to Stacy Peterson and her whereabouts?

“No comment,” Brodsky said.

Drew Peterson (right) and his former attorney Joel Brodsky are seen May 21, 2008, leaving the Will County Jail. Peterson is facing new charges of attempting to solicit the murder of Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow. Brodsky says his former client is being set up.

Drew Peterson (right) and his former attorney Joel Brodsky. A Will County judge placed a gag order on Brodksy after he gave an interview with WGN-TV about possibly revealing what Peterson told him about Stacy Peterson. (Shaw Media)

Drew Peterson filed a petition for post-conviction relief on Oct. 19, 2021 and prosecutors with Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the petition on Nov. 29, 2021.

Drew Peterson’s petition and the state’s motion to dismiss have not been ruled on yet, something that Brodsky said was “extraordinary to say the least.”

Peterson’s next court date is Dec. 14.

“It’s certainly so strange enough that there’s some ulterior motive, there’s something outside the legal process, the strict legal process that’s going on here is why it’s being delayed,” Brodsky said.

Brodksy suggested “there’s stuff they don’t want looked into,” referring to the state’s attorney’s office and Peterson’s attorneys with the Will County Public Defender’s Office.

“What that might be, I don’t know,” Brodsky said.

Although it’s possible both parties in the Peterson case have been waiting on the appellate court to rule on Burmilia’s gag order on Brodsky.

Judge Dave Carlson is now presiding over the Peterson case following Burmilia’s retirement from the bench. Carlson, who worked as a prosecutor under former State’s Attorney Jeff Tomczak and Glasgow, ran against Glasgow in 2012 and lost.

Judge Dave Carlson listens as defense attorney Chuck Bretz gives opening comments. Boshears is charged with the murder of Kaitlyn “Katie” Kearns, 24, on Nov. 13, 2017. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Joliet.

Judge Dave Carlson is serving as the judge Drew Peterson's case. Peterson is seeking a new trial and has filed a post-conviction petition for relief. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)