Connolly out as Joliet’s inspector general

Sean Connolly became inspector general for the city of Joliet in February 2022. He was removed from the position last week. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet has removed Inspector General Sean Connolly from the position, although leaving him authority to continue his most controversial case alleging conspiracy among top police officials.

Connolly informed the Herald-News about his removal when contacted concerning an investigation into the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

“I’ve been discharged as inspector general,” Connolly said.

Connolly said he would leave it to city officials to comment on why he was discharged, an action taken by new City Manager Beth Beatty.

“The city manager was respectful to me, and I want to pay her the same courtesy,” Connolly said. “I feel like we gave the city very good service.”

Connolly, a private attorney with an office in Westmont, was not an employee of the city. But he was contracted to serve as the city’s inspector general in February 2022 and had stayed in the position since then.

Beatty confirmed Connolly’s removal, which she said occurred Jan. 24.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty and interim City Attorney Chris Regis seen at a City Council meeting in January. (Bob Okon)

“We talked, and I want to start with a clean slate of my own team,” Beatty said.

Beatty arrived as city manager on Dec. 11. She said she intends to find another private attorney to serve as inspector general.

Connolly will be allowed to continue with what has been his most explosive investigation — allegations of what he termed “a cabal” that included former Joliet Police Chief Al Rochener, Deputy Chief Marc Reid and others, including two Joliet councilmen and a former editor of The Herald-News, to bring a false police report alleging intimidation against former Mayor Bob O’Dekirk in 2020.

That investigation may be stymied by a Will County judge’s ruling in December that the city inspector general does not have the authority to subpoena records from the state police.

“I have been given permission to continue with the appeal and with the investigation if I’m successful with the appeal,” Connolly said.

Connolly also developed three reports alleging conflicts of interests or misconduct against Councilman Pat Mudron regarding his insurance business dealings with the Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet Area Historical Museum and Joliet Park District.

His future as inspector general appeared to be on potentially shaky ground when O’Dekirk, who used the conspiracy report released about a month before the April 2023 election in his campaign, was defeated by Terry D’Arcy, and Mudron, a longtime associate of D’Arcy, was re-eelcted.

In August, Mudron led an effort to block a $5,734 payment to Connolly for inspector general services.

The motion was defeated in a 5-4 vote in which D’Arcy joined the minority voting against payment.

Beatty said the decision to remove Connolly was hers, but she informed the mayor and City Council in closed session two weeks ago of her intention.

Connolly’s removal comes ahead of a Tuesday vote on $250,000 in annual funding for the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

The council in December tabled the vote until Tuesday’s date with members saying they wanted to take a closer look at a Connolly report that was critical of museum management and the dismissal of 13 people, including eight employees and five volunteers, that started in May 2023.

Connolly’s report recommended that the city conduct its own audit of the museum before approving the annual funding.

City staff is recommending that the council approve the funding.

