Joliet council member leads attempt to block payment to inspector general

An attempt to cut off payment to the inspector general for the city of Joliet nearly succeeded last week.

Council member Pat Mudron, who has been the subject of four inspector general reports, led an effort to block $5,734 billed for services. It failed by one vote.

“I feel we have an ordinance that is out of control, letting the inspector general and his investigator inspect anything they want to,” Mudron said when making a case not to pay the bill after having it pulled from a list of vendor invoices to be voted on separately.

The Joliet City Council voted 5-4 to pay the bill at its meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy was among those voting not to pay.

The city contracts with Westmont attorney Sean Connolly to serve as its inspector general, an arrangement that requires Connolly and his investigator, Martin Walsh, to submit invoices for services.

Joining the vote against paying the bills were council members Cesar Cardenas and Sherri Reardon.

“We have no idea what we’re paying for,” Reardon said.

Connolly on Friday said he submits itemized invoices detailing his expenses, and council members would know what they’re paying for if they read the invoices.

“They know that I’m working,” Connolly said. “No one has told me to stop.”

Inspector General Sean Connolly leaves the podium after speaking to the Joliet City Council in March. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Mudron’s questioning of the bills comes at a time that Walsh has been investigating a series of firings at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Mudron’s insurance company, Mudron Kane Insurance, handles insurance for the museum. Connolly in a report last year said Mudron’s insurance business with the museum posed a conflict of interest in violation of state law and city ordinances.

Mudron Kane Insurance has continued to broker insurance for the museum, which Mudron said he believes poses no conflict of interest.

Mudron contends the museum is a separate entity from the city.

“I don’t see where he (Connolly) has any right to look into the museum,” Mudron said.

The museum operates with the support of funding from the city. The museum also is a partner with the city in the Old Joliet Prison project. The city leases the closed prison from the state, and the museum manages tours and events.

Mudron said the insurance policy provided by his company to the museum does cover a gift shop at the Old Joliet Prison, which is run by the museum. It does not cover other aspects of the prison operation, he said.

Connolly said his investigations are based on referrals from the city and citizens.

“I have a job to do, and I will continue to do my job,” Connolly said. “They have a contract with me, and I expect to be paid for what I do.”