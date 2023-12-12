New Joliet city manager on the job

New City Manager Beth Beatty started work in Joliet on Monday.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy issued a statement saying Beatty has started meeting with city staff, and former interim City Manager Rod Tonelli is staying to assist with the transition.

Beatty arrived for her first day on the job on the start date announced a month ago when she was hired. She comes to Joliet from the city of Chicago where Beatty worked for 20 years, most recently as deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs.

Mayor Terry D'Arcy

“Beth is meeting with city staff and will be getting briefings from department heads throughout the week to learn about important and current issues in their respective areas,” D’Arcy said in the written statement. “I have asked City Council members to let me know their availability to meet with her individually later this week.”

Beatty will go with the mayor to events to meet local leaders and participate in meetings, D’Arcy said.

Tonelli “will also be on hand to assist with Beth’s transition,” D’Arcy said.

He did not say how long Tonelli is staying with the city.

Former interim City Manager Rod Tonelli

Tonelli was hired in June on an interim basis to replace City Manager James Capparelli, who resigned as the City Council prepared to begin a city manager search. Tonelli applied for the city manager job during the search and was among four finalists considered by the city council.

Joliet currently does not have a deputy city manager, a position that has not been filled for several years. But the council has approved hiring a deputy city manager in 2024.