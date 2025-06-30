Montgomery student awarded Earthmover Credit Union scholarship

Montgomery resident Aidan Qitaku (center), an architecture major at Iowa State University, recently earned a $1,000 scholarship from Earthmover Credit Union. (Photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Earthmover Credit Union recently awarded four Teen Investment Program College Scholarships totaling $4,000 to four local high school students.

Aidan Qitaku of Montgomery, who is studying architecture at Iowa State University, was awarded a second-place scholarship worth $1,000.

The winners were based on outstanding academics and an essay about what financial literacy means to them, according to an announcement from the credit union.

ECU is a not-for-profit full-service banking institution that has been serving its members for over 60 years. Membership is available to anyone living or working in one of the following counties: Kendall, Kane, DuPage, Will, LaSalle, DeKalb and Grundy, according to ECU.

ECU currently provides banking services to over 30,000 members at its six branch offices, located in Yorkville, Montgomery, Oswego, Aurora and North Aurora, as well as a student-run branch in Oswego High School, according to ECU.

For more information, go to www.earthmovercu.com.