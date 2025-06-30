Joliet firefighters would not have to live within city limits under proposed contract

A Joliet Fire Department truck seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet firefighters would be able to live as far as 50 miles away from Joliet while getting 3.25% pay increases for the next four years, according to a proposed contract.

The contract goes to the City Council for a vote on Tuesday.

The proposed agreement is with International Association of Firefighters Local 44, the union that represents rank-and-file firefighters in the Joliet Fire Department.

The contract would eliminate the current residency requirement that firefighters live inside Joliet.

Instead, firefighters could live anywhere within a 50-mile radius from the intersection of Jefferson Street and Essington Road in Joliet, according to a staff memo to the council on the contract.

The agreement would be retroactive to Jan. 1 and provide a 3.25% pay increase this year along with 3.25% annual increases through 2028.

The contract also provides for a 3.25% increase to a paramedic stipend that would be spread out over four years.

The proposed agreement also is on the agenda for the council’s workshop meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

