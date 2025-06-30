Driver in Joliet charged with possessing ghost gun with extended magazine

A Country Club Hills man was arrested in Joliet after he was accused of possessing a ghost gun with an extended magazine that was loaded with 32 rounds, prosecutors said.

Dauntrell Johnson, 19, faces a charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a 9 mm ghost gun, which is a privately made firearm that is difficult to trace by police.

Johnson allegedly admitted to “buying the gun online and putting it together,” according to a petition from prosecutors to deny his pretrial release.

Johnson was arrested following a traffic stop on May 31 at Caton Farm Road and Legacy Pointe Boulevard in Joliet.

Johnson was driving a Hyundai Sonata, court records show.

An officer saw Johnson “swerving in and out of his vehicle’s lane” near that area, prosecutors said. The officer pulled Johnson over and saw a “baggie” of marijuana on the center console of the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Johnson allegedly said it was marijuana and he was “reminded that he is under the age” to possess that substance in Illinois, prosecutors said.

When the officer searched the vehicle for more marijuana, the officer found a ghost gun with an extended magazine with a capacity with 34 rounds under the passenger seat of the vehicle, prosecutors said.

The gun was loaded with 32 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, prosecutors said.

Johnson was accused of not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license, prosecutors said.

Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros said a preliminary test was conducted on the suspected marijuana, which “tested positive for the substance.”

Johnson was not taken to to jail after his arrest. He appeared in court on June 20 for his arraignment as instructed on his pretrial release notice, court records show.

Prosecutors petitioned for Johnson to be kept in jail based on his pending charge.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Derek Ewanic instead allowed Johnson’s pretrial release, court records show. The judge found there were less restrictive means to ensure Johnson’s future court appearances.