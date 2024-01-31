Mayor D’Arcy asks Joliet to help fund funeral for victims of mass shooting

A composite phone of the members of the Nance and Esters families who lost their lives in the Jan. 21 shootings in Joliet was posted at the front door of the Esters' house on West Acres Road for a vigil held Sunday. (Bob Okon)

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy is asking residents and businesses in the city to help raise funds by Saturday to cover funeral expenses for the seven members of the Nance and Esters family killed Jan. 21.

“They need about $50,000 dollars and to date they have a little under $20,000 so every donation is welcome,” D’Arcy said in a news release issued Wednesday. “Joliet residents have some of the biggest hearts in the region and now we can pull together and help one of our own.”

Those interested in making a donation can visit the Go Fund Me page created by Cara Esters at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-the-esters-and-nance-family.

The statement from the mayor emphasized that the families are dealing with the grief of losing seven loved ones while trying to pay for their funeral expenses.

“These murders were senseless, and shocked our entire community,” D’Arcy said. “We may be a city of roughly 150,000 residents but we are a close-knit community, and we are all grieving with their family.”

The people killed were Christine Esters 38; William Esters, 35; Tameaka Nance, 47; Joshua Nance, 31; Alexandria Nance, 20; Alonnah Nance, 16; and Angel Nance, 14.

Family member Romeo Nance, 23, was identified as having killed all seven in their two homes on 2200 West Acres Road before shooting two other people as he drove from town.

Also killed was Toyosi Bakari, 28, who was shot at the Pheasant Run Apartments in Joliet Township where he lived. A Joliet man was shot in the leg outside his Davis Street home and survived.

Romeo Nance shot himself and died after when confronted by police in Texas on Jan. 22, according to authorities.