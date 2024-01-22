Joliet police say ‘staggering’ number of people shot dead at West Side homes

Police at the scene where multiple people were shot to death in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet on Monday, Jan. 22. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Multiple people were shot to death in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet, and police are seeking a person described as “armed and dangerous.”

The number of people killed is “staggering,” according to Sgt. Dwayne English, public affairs officer for the Joliet Police Department.

Police said officers “located multiple deceased individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds” at the two homes on Monday afternoon.

Joliet police are connecting the same red Toyota Camry to the West Acres Road shootings on Sunday, one of which was fatal.

Police walk along West Acres Road at the scene were multiple people were found dead in two homes on Monday, Jan. 22 in Joliet.

Police would not immediately provide details beyond what was posted on the Joliet Police Department Facebook page.

But police said they are looking for a Romeo Nance believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry with the license plate Q73 0412.

Romeo Nance (Will County Sheriff's Office)

“Nance should be regarded as armed and dangerous,” according to the police Facebook posting. “Anyone with information regarding Nance and this vehicle is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.”

Will County Sheriff’s police identified a red Toyota Camry with the same license plate as being involved in the fatal shooting Sunday of Toyosi Bakare, 28, in the Preston Heights neighborhood of Joliet Township.

Police said the same vehicle was connected to a shooting in Joliet that occurred in the 200 block of Davis Street, where a 42-year-old man was wounded in the leg. The two shootings were about 10 minutes apart, according to police.

Nance was arrested a year ago for a car chase in which police said he shot repeatedly at a woman in another vehicle trying to get away.

The incident occurred on Jan. 3, 2023 in which a woman driving south on Larkin Avenue was approached by a honking vehicle that police said was driven by Nance. Police said Nance threw a water bottle at the woman’s vehicle and pursued it onto Ingalls Avenue.

Nance, according to police, fired multiple shots at the woman on Ingalls Avenue and followed her vehicle into a neighborhood where he continued shooting. The woman eventually got away uninjured.

On Jan. 26, 2023, Nance was arrested in what Joliet police called “Operation New Year’s Resolution” along with nine others who were wanted on various outstanding warrants.

A Will County Incident Command Center vehicle sits in a parking lot along West Acres Road at the scene were multiple people were found dead in two homes on Monday, Jan. 22 in Joliet.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.