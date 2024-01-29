Joliet Township man pleads guilty to lower murder charge in 2016 beating death

A Joliet Township man who allegedly admitted to police that he struck a man with a baseball bat has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of that man, unlike his brother who was convicted of first-degree murder even though he did not swing the bat.

On Monday, Amari Morgan, 25, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Robert Bielec, 62, in 2016 in Joliet Township. Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Alyson Wozniak said Morgan allegedly admitted to police that he struck Bielec with a baseball bat.

However, Morgan claimed Bielec jumped toward him and he believed Bielec was possibly in possession of a firearm, Wozniak said. She said Morgan’s “belief was unreasonable.”

Morgan was sentenced to serve 50% of a 20-year sentence and he was given credit with the roughly eight years he’s spent in jail. He was also given additional time credit for obtaining his GED and completing work assignments while incarcerated.

Morgan’s attorney, Jeff Tomczak, said he expects his client to be released from custody soon as he’s already completed his sentence.

The conclusion of Morgan’s case is contrary to what happened to his brother, Blaique Morgan, 27, who was found guilty by Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius of being accountable for the first-degree murder of Bielec.

Blaique Morgan allegedly grabbed Bielec while his brother struck the man with a baseball bat, according to prosecutors. Blaique Morgan claimed he did not grab or touch Bielec at all during the incident.

Blaique Morgan was sentenced to 27 years in prison. He is expected to be paroled in 2043, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.