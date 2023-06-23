Joliet man sentenced to 27 years for 2016 baseball bat murder

A Joliet man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in the 2016 murder of a 62-year-old U.S. Army Veteran who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in his driveway in Joliet Township.

On Friday, Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius sentenced Blaique Morgan, 26, to serve 27 years after he found him guilty last year of being responsible for Bielec’s death under the accountability theory under Illinois law.

Cornelius had ruled Morgan was not the one who delivered the death blow to Bielec, but there was still evidence show he was accountable for the actions of his younger brother, Amari Morgan, 25.

