Judge allows Joliet area brothers charged with murder to attend parents’ funeral

JOLIET – A Will County judge allowed two brothers charged with murder to attend their parents’ funeral.

On Friday, Judge Dave Carlson allowed Blaique P. Morgan, 20, and Amari H. Morgan, 18, to attend the funeral of their parents, Patrick Morgan, 49, and Angel Morgan, 42, who died Feb. 5 in an apparent murder-suicide at their Joliet home, Will County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman Charles Pelkie said.

Blaique and Amari Morgan have been in the Will County Jail since shortly after the Jan. 7, 2016, slaying of their then-next-door neighbor, Robert J. Bielec, 62.

The brothers allegedly struck Bielec with a pipe or crowbar after an argument over comments Bielec made regarding their sister.

The Morgans and Bielec were living in the 1700 block of Houston Avenue in Joliet Township at the time.

Joliet police found Patrick and Angel Morgan dead inside their residence in the 400 block of Bluff Street and their investigation indicated it was a murder-suicide. Autopsies revealed Patrick Morgan suffered a single gunshot wound and Angel Morgan had been shot multiple times.

A joint service for the couple was held Monday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Joliet.