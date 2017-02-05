Joliet couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

JOLIET – A Joliet husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend.

Police Chief Brian Benton said that at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 400 block of Bluff Street after shots were reported.

Patrick Morgan, 49, and Angel Morgan, 42, were found inside their residence. At 4:10 a.m. Sunday, both were pronounced dead, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.

"Our investigation indicates this was a murder-suicide and there is no threat to the public," Benton said.

According to Benton, evidence at the scene indicated Patrick Morgan killed his wife and himself.

Autopsies performed Sunday revealed Patrick Morgan suffered a single gunshot wound and Angel Morgan had been shot multiple times, according to the coroner's office.

Patrick Morgan filed for and received orders of protection against Angel Morgan in 2002 and 2016, according to Will County court records, while Angel Morgan was denied an order of protection against Patrick Morgan in 2009.

Angel Morgan filed for divorce last year, but the case was dismissed several months later.

The final cause and manner of both deaths is pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports, according to the coroner's office.

