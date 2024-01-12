Man charged with 2018 fatal Joliet bar shooting seeks jail release

Patrick Gleason, 61, still remains charged with the 2018 murder of a bartender at Izzy's bar and the shooting of the bar owner's son. (Shaw Local News Network)

A Crest Hill man is seeking to be released from jail by posting money in a case where he’s charged with the 2018 killing a bartender and wounding the son of the owner of Izzy’s bar in Joliet.

The bond hearing for Patrick Gleason, 61, will take place on Jan. 17. Will County Judge Dave Carlson will consider whether Gleason’s $10 million bond should be reduced to $1 million.

If Carlson reduces the bond to $1 million, Gleason would have to post 10% of that amount, or $100,000, to secure his release from jail.

Gleason’s attorney, Jeff Tomczak, filed a motion this week asking for a bond reduction for his client rather than a release under the conditions of the SAFE-T Act, which abolished cashless bail for defendants in Illinois. Defendants who were in custody before the SAFE-T Act have the option to choose a bond reduction under the old law, according to Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Byrne.

Tomczak’s motion said Gleason would reside with a family member in Lockport if he’s released from jail and abide by any conditions or restrictions set by Carlson.

Gleason has been in jail since March 11, 2018, after he was charged with the murder of Izzy’s bartender Daniel Rios III, 52. He was also charged with shooting and wounding Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Izzy’s owner, Alfonso Izquierdo, and firing off shots at Artis Henderson.

Joliet police squad vehicle at Izzy's bar on March 9, 2018 in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

Gleason’s case has lasted almost six years with no resolution in sight. His case almost went to trial in 2021 but was delayed once again over issues regarding his mental fitness.

Gleason cut ties with his previous attorney, Chuck Bretz, and then motioned to exhume the body of Rios, which was denied. Gleason also filed his own federal lawsuits that claimed he was framed over the 2018 shooting. Those lawsuits were eventually dismissed.

Rios’ family and Izquierdo sued Gleason over the 2018 incident. Gleason was also sued by Illinois Casualty Company, which issued a policy to Izzy’s bar for for workers’ compensation coverage, claims, medical benefits and damages.

The lawsuit cases resulted in a global settlement where Gleason’s $300,000 homeowner’s policy would be given to the plaintiffs, according to court records.

The plaintiffs agreed to Rios’ family receiving $140,000 and Izqueirdo receiving $160,000, court records show. Illinois Casualty Company agreed to waive reimbursement of its lien and continue paying workers’ compensation benefits to a member of Rios’ family.

Since Tomczak has taken on the Gleason case, he’s filed a motion to suppress his client’s statements to police. There has been no ruling on the motion yet.

The motion alleged that Gleason was interrogated by a detective and Gleason’s statements were the result of physical and mental coercion.