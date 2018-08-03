Insurance company wants alleged Izzy’s bar shooter to pay for damages

An insurance company is suing a Crest Hill man who allegedly killed a bartender at Izzy’s and wounded another in a shooting.

On Wednesday, Illinois Casualty Company filed a lawsuit against Patrick Gleason, 56, of Crest Hill, who allegedly shot and killed bartender Daniel Rios III, 52, and wounded Thomas Izquierdo, on March 9 at Izzy’s, 507 Theodore St.

The company issued a policy to Izzy’s for workers’ compensation coverage, claims, medical benefits and damages, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges because Gleason entered the bar and shot Rios and Izquierdo, Izzy’s submitted claims to them and requested payments for medical expenses, death benefits, damage to the building and loss of business income.

Illinois Casualty Company is seeking to recover $222,866 or whatever amount a jury determines to be “full and fair compensation” from Gleason.

The lawsuit accuses Gleason of negligence, intentionally causing injury and death, assault, battery and trespassing.

Izquierdo’s mother, Rosie, said in March her son suffered damage to his lungs, diaphragm and liver, and still had tubes draining his lungs of blood.

Stuart Brody, attorney for Illinois Casualty Company, said the lawsuit was a companion to the one Izquierdo filed against Gleason for wounding him and causing him to sustain high medical costs. He declined to comment further.

Attorney Chuck Bretz, who is representing Gleason in his criminal case, was unable to be reached Friday afternoon.