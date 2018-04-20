Accused Izzy’s killer sued for wounding owner’s son

JOLIET – The alleged killer of a bartender at Izzy’s is being sued by another man he was charged with severely wounding in the shooting.

On Thursday, Thomas Izquierdo filed a lawsuit against Patrick Gleason, 55, who is accused of not only wounding him, but also killing bartender Daniel Rios III, 52, on March 9 at Izzy’s, 507 Theodore St.

Izquierdo, the son of Izzy’s owner Alfonso Izquierdo, was shot while trying to subdue Gleason after he fatally shot Rios, authorities have said. Gleason has since been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

The lawsuit accuses Gleason of shooting and assaulting Thomas Izquierdo without cause or provocation, which resulted in him suffering severe and permanent injuries.

Thomas Izquierdo’s mother, Rosie, said in March that her son suffered damage to his lungs, diaphragm and liver, and still had tubes draining his lungs of blood. Doctors were unable to remove the bullet from his body.

Thomas Izquierdo is being represented by attorney Frank Cservenyak Jr. in the civil lawsuit case. Cservenyak said Thomas Izquierdo’s medical costs are well over six figures and climbing.

“I believe my client is a hero. He’s a victim,” Cservenyak said.

Neil Patel, one of Gleason’s attorneys in his criminal case, said he was aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment on its allegations. He said it hasn’t been determined yet if Gleason will be represented by his current attorneys or another organization.

Another of Gleason’s attorneys, Chuck Bretz, filed a motion for a fitness evaluation that claims “there is a bona fide doubt as to [Gleason’s] fitness to stand trial.”

A guardian has also been appointed for Gleason. An emergency petition for the appointment of a guardian said Gleason “is currently unable to make responsible decisions regarding his health care and finances” and “unable to retain counsel to defend him.”