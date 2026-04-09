Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Ottawa swears in newest police officer

Henson’s hiring returns Ottawa PD to full strength

Kyle Henson getting sworn in as the newest member of the Ottawa Police Department at the April 7 meeting of the Ottawa City Council.

Kyle Henson getting sworn in as the newest member of the Ottawa Police Department at the April 7 meeting of the Ottawa City Council. (Mathias Woerner)

By Mathias Woerner

The Ottawa Police Department added a member to its force Tuesday night, after Kyle Henson was sworn in as its newest officer.

Henson was sworn in and congratulated by officers at the April 7 meeting of the Ottawa City Council.

“We’re excited to have Mr. Henson on board,” Ottawa Police Chief Mike Cheatham said. “We think he’s a great fit on our force and he is going to help our community-based approach to policing.”

Henson has been a police officer for two years, previously serving in Dwight and Decatur.

Cheatham said that with the addition of Henson, the Ottawa Police Department is now fully-staffed with 40 active officers.

Henson applied for the position, passed a written exam, and was interviewed by the police and fire commissions before being hired.

“Everybody was impressed by him,” Cheatham said. “His down-to-earth demeanor and sound decision-making process is going to be an asset for us.”

Henson, who has family ties to Ottawa, will join the police department for a seven-week field training exercise and then become a regular officer.

OttawaOttawa City CouncilMyWebTimesLocal NewsGovernmentPremium