Alleged Izzy’s bar shooter sued by victim’s family

A Crest Hill man who allegedly killed a bartender at Izzy’s and wounded another man in a shooting faces another lawsuit.

Alec D. Pena-Rios filed a lawsuit against Patrick Gleason, 57, of Crest Hill, for allegedly shooting and killing Daniel Rios III on March 9 at Izzy’s, 507 Theodore St.

On April 16, Pena-Rios was appointed the independent administrator of the estate of Rios, according to the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, Pena-Rios and Carolina Rios-Lopez are Rios’ next of kin.

Rios’ death has caused them to suffer “great losses of a personal and pecuniary nature, including the loss of companionship and society” of Rios, according to the lawsuit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

Gleason has been previously sued by Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Izzy’s owner Alfonso Izquierdo. Thomas Izquierdo was shot while trying to subdue Gleason after he fatally shot Rios, authorities have said.

The lawsuit accuses Gleason of shooting Thomas Izquierdo without cause or provocation, which resulted in him suffering severe and permanent injuries.

Thomas Izquierdo’s mother, Rosie, said in March that her son suffered damage to his lungs, diaphragm and liver, and still had tubes draining blood from his lungs. Doctors were unable to remove the bullet from his body.

Thomas Izquierdo’s lawsuit still is pending, according to court records. The next court date in the case is April 8.

Gleason faces charges of first-degree murder charge.