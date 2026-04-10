Art Dash draws crowd, raises funds for Oregon’s Serenity Hospice and Home

The fifth annual Art Dash benefiting Serenity Hospice and Home was held April 8 at River’s Edge Experience, drawing more than 200 attendees for an evening of art, community, and philanthropy. (Photo provided by Serenity Hospice & Home)

The fifth annual Art Dash benefiting Serenity Hospice and Home was held April 8 at River’s Edge Experience, drawing more than 200 attendees for an evening of art, community and philanthropy.

Guests arrived early to view 98 artworks by 86 artists from across the region and beyond. The collection featured a wide range of media, including pen and ink, photography, watercolor, woodworking and pottery, with many artists present to engage with attendees.

Before the signature “dash” began, guests enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, conversation and time to study the artwork. Participants – known as “dashers” – purchased a chance to have their number randomly called. In small groups, they hurried to claim their preferred piece, adding excitement and anticipation to the evening.

Event programs highlighting each work and artist provided valuable insight for both dashers and spectators. One of the night’s highlights was the shared anticipation as the room watched each selection unfold.

Intermission featured an array of desserts donated by local bakers, adding another community-driven touch to the event.

Organized by Karen Virnoche and James Brown, along with numerous volunteers and staff, this year’s Art Dash is expected to raise approximately $40,000 to support hospice and palliative care services throughout northwest Illinois.

Serenity CEO Suzanne Ravlin reflected on the event’s impact:

“The Art Dash brings together art, community, and fundraising, but it has become much more. It is a celebration of generosity, connection, and the incredible impact we can make when we come together with purpose. Each piece of art tells a story – of humanity, love, struggle, beauty, and the moments that matter most. At Serenity, we have the privilege of walking alongside individuals and families during some of life’s most sacred times. We are reminded daily that what matters most is connection, dignity, and love.”

Proceeds from the event support Serenity’s mission of providing compassionate hospice and palliative care to patients and families across the region.

Serenity Hospice and Home will host its next annual event, the Garden Party, on May 9 during Mother’s Day weekend. Tickets are available at serenityhospiceandhome.org.