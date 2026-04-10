Lighted Way fundraiser returns April 20 to the Uptown Grill

The Uptown Grill, located at 601 First St., La Salle will host the 27th annual spaghetti supper fundraiser to benefit Lighted Way Association, Inc. Pictured in this preview photo are (front, from left) Lighted Way students Anura Joniak and Olivia Walz. In the rear, from left, are Uptown co-owner Jim Lannen, Lighted Way executive director Jessica Kreiser, and head chef Chris Plankenhorn (Tom Collins)

The Uptown Grill, will host the 27th annual spaghetti supper fundraiser 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 20 to benefit Lighted Way Association, Inc.

Meals are $15 each and include spaghetti, french bread, salad, and dessert.

Lighted Way currently has $5 cash raffle tickets for sale with prizes of $100, $200 and $300. Also available for purchase at the event will be $1 raffle basket tickets. Businesses in the Illinois Valley have contributed more than 150 raffle baskets with an approximate value of over $10,000.

The raffle display is worth seeing and is located in the back dining room and “to-go” area. Raffle basket winners will be drawn at 6:45 p.m.

Patrons are able to dine in, drive through, or take their meal as carry-out.

Lighted Way Children’s Developmental Center, located at 1445 Chartres St., La Salle, currently educates 60 students with multiple disabilities from 25 local school districts.

This not-for-profit 501 (C)(3) fundraises 365 days a year as they are not eligible for state or federal funding. Please come out, enjoy a delicious meal from The Uptown, bid on some awesome raffle baskets, buy a cash raffle ticket and proudly support the students and staff at Lighted Way.

Uptown Grill is located at 601 First St., La Salle.