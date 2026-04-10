Lighted Way fundraiser returns April 20 to the Uptown Grill

The Uptown Grill, will host the 27th annual spaghetti supper fundraiser 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 20 to benefit Lighted Way Association, Inc.
Meals are $15 each and include spaghetti, french bread, salad, and dessert.
Lighted Way currently has $5 cash raffle tickets for sale with prizes of $100, $200 and $300. Also available for purchase at the event will be $1 raffle basket tickets. Businesses in the Illinois Valley have contributed more than 150 raffle baskets with an approximate value of over $10,000.
The raffle display is worth seeing and is located in the back dining room and “to-go” area. Raffle basket winners will be drawn at 6:45 p.m.
Patrons are able to dine in, drive through, or take their meal as carry-out.
Lighted Way Children’s Developmental Center, located at 1445 Chartres St., La Salle, currently educates 60 students with multiple disabilities from 25 local school districts.
This not-for-profit 501 (C)(3) fundraises 365 days a year as they are not eligible for state or federal funding. Please come out, enjoy a delicious meal from The Uptown, bid on some awesome raffle baskets, buy a cash raffle ticket and proudly support the students and staff at Lighted Way.
Uptown Grill is located at 601 First St., La Salle.
For more information, call 815-224-1345 or email Lighted Way executive director Jessica Kreiser, at jkreiser@lway1.org.