January 03, 2024
The Herald-News

Morris fights for Interstate 8 Conference win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

Morris wins boys basketball in overtime

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Morris 48, Ottawa 46 (OT): At Ottawa, Morris trailed for three quarters straight and tied it at 40 to send the game into overtime where it took the lead and the game for an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

AJ Zweeres had 16 points and nine rebounds, Joey Vinachi had 11 points, Jack Wheeler and Carter Laudeman had seven points each and Caston Norris added five.

Serena 64, Reed-Custer 51: At Braidwood, Jacob Reardon had 24 points and 10 rebounds but the hosts came up short in nonconference play.

Collin Monroe and Peyton Bradley combined to score 16 points.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 47, Morris 30: At Maple Park, the visitors couldn’t come back in Interstate 8 Conference play.

Boys bowling

Lincoln-Way Central 2,934, Joliet Central 2,871: At Joliet, the hosts battled but fell short in nonconference action.

Bobby Churchill led the way for the Steelmen with a career high series of 731. Ricardo Triana rolled a new personal high game of 214.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 36, Plano 35: At Seneca, the hosts picked up a dual victory.

Brooke Hart, Ethan Orthon, Gunner Varland, Asher Hamby, Chris Peura and Jeremy Gagnon had wins.

Princeton 41, Seneca 39: At Seneca, the hosts fell short in dual action.

Wyatt Coop, Ethan Othon, Ryker Terry, Nick Grant, Asher Hamby, Landon Venecia and Chris Peura each had wins.

