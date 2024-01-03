Feds have yet to disclose reports in Plainfield Township hate crime investigation

Joseph Czuba stands with his defense lawyers, George Lenard, left, and Kylie Blatti for a hearing at the Will County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Federal authorities have not turned over their reports to attorneys in a Plainfield Township hate crime murder case because their investigation is still ongoing, according to a prosecutor.

On Wednesday, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Fitzgerald told a judge in the case against Joseph Czuba, 72, that prosecutors contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for reports on their investigation into the Oct. 14, 2023 killing of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in Plainfield Township.

Czuba is charged with the first-degree murder of Wadee and the attempted murder of the child’s mother, Hanan Shaheen. He’s also charged with committing a hate crime against the mother and child on the basis of their Islamic faith.

Czuba’s attorneys have requested reports from the federal investigation as part of their defense of their client.

“Their case is currently under investigation,” Fitzgerald said to Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

Will County Assistant’s State Attorney Michael Fitzgerald waits in the courtroom for the hearing of Joseph Czuba at the Will County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Fitzgerald said the U.S. Attorney’s Office told them they are not allowed to disclose anything at this point. He said he plans to contact them again for reports. George Lenard, one of Czuba’s attorneys, raised no objections during Wednesday’s court hearing.

Both parties in the Czuba case agreed to meet again on March 7 for an update on whether federal authorities will allow disclosure of their investigation records.

Following the death of Wadee, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the opening of a hate crimes investigation. The Chicago FBI Field Office, the civil rights division of the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern Illinois District are conducting the investigation.

One of the reasons that Czuba’s attorneys are seeking reports from the federal investigation is that they have hired a forensic psychiatrist to examine Czuba. Lenard said Phillip Resnick, the forensic psychiatrist, will need those records for his evaluation.

Czuba faces a wrongful death lawsuit from Odai Alfayoumi, the father of Wadee, which is still ongoing in Will County court.