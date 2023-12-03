Lincoln-Way East wins Plainfield North Mega Duals: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2

Lincoln-Way East topped Plainfield North 48-17 in the championship match at the 16-team Plainfield North Mega Dual tournament Saturday. East went 5-0 on the day.
Plainfield North went 4-1, beating Round Lake (59-16), Willowbrook (78-6), Canton (45-24), and Glenbard North (45-27) before falling in the title match.
Seneca Invitational: Seneca finished second as a team and placed 11 of their 14 wrestlers in the top six places in their respective weight classes. The Fighting Irish had two champions, senior Nate Othon at 157 and senior Chrie Peura at 215. Peura was also named Most Valuable Wrestler for the upper weights for the second year in a row.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln-Way East 66, Oswego East 65 (OT): The Griffins improved to 5-0 with the non-conference wil. BJ Powell led Lincoln-Way East with 28 points and six assists, while Karson Thomas had 23 points and seven rebounds.
Plainfield North 74, East Aurora 54: Jeffrey Fleming scored 18 points to lead the Tigers (4-3) to the non-conferencd win, while Evan Czarnik added 11.
Stagg 52, Minooka 41: Micah Hamilton led Minooka with 10 points and seven rebounds in the non-conference loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Ignatius 50, Providence Catholic 49: Gabi Bednar led Providence with 18 ppints, while Molly Knight scored 11 and Eilish Raines added 10.
Lincoln-Way East 43, Hersey 33: The Griffins picked up the win at the Chicagoland Invitational Showcase. Hayven Smith was named Player of the Game for East.
St. Laurence 34, Lockport 29: Lucy Hunes led Lockport (3-3) with 11 points in the non-conference loss, while Addison Way scored six.
GIRLS BOWLING
Palatine Invitational: Lockport won the title as Paige Matiasek took first as an individual, Brooke Stroud finished third and Kadie Kontos finished 12th.