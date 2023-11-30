November 29, 2023
Joliet Catholic tops Harvest Christian: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

Bolingbrook girls basketball improves to 5-0

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys Basketball

St. Laurence 54, Providence Catholic 39: At Burbank, junior Seth Chaney scored 21 points to lead all scorers for the Celtics in the Chicago Catholic League battle. PC dropped to 1-3 overall, 0-1 in conference play.

Joliet Catholic 64, Harvest Christian Academy 50: At Aurora, James Pilapil led the HIlltoppers with 22 points as JCA improved to 2-0 with the win at the Burney Wilkey Classic at Aurora Christian. Connor Louthan added 16 and Christian Holman added eight for JCA.

Girls Basketball

Bolingbrook 82, Crete-Monee 20: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders improved to 5-0. They’ve won their five games by an average of over 33 points per game.

Kankakee 51, Lincoln-Way West 31: At New Lenox, the Warriors dropped to 2-4 overall in the nonconference contest. Caroline Smith led the way for LWW with 15 points and Molly Finn added nine.

Lincoln-Way Central 42, Marist 29: At Chicago, Kiya Newson-Cole went for 14 points, including a perfect 10 for 10 from the foul line to lead the Knights in the nonconference contest. Gianna Amadio added nine for LWC, which remained unbeaten at 5-0.

Boys Bowling

Plainfield Central 2,875, Yorkville 2,781: At Plainfield, Jacob Chavez led the Wildcats to the win with a single-game best of 269. He finished with a total of 629. Colin Elder led PC with a total of 632.

