Bolingbrook man faces attempted murder charge over officer’s shooting

A Bolingbrook man faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder after he was accused of wounding a police officer in a shooting.

Victor Zarate, 24, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a fire and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a statement on Tuesday from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Zarate has been identified by police as the suspect who shot and wounded a police officer on Sunday evening. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

Zarate was taken to the Will County jail at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records. Police said his bond has been set at $5 million.

About 6:14 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a theft at a business on the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

More than an hour later, officers responded to the same business for a report of shots fired. The suspect in the alleged theft incident was the same one who fired multiple shots at the business, police said.

One officer was able to find the suspect at his residence in the 100 block of West Briarcliff Road.

When the officer met with the suspect, later identified as Zarate, he fired multiple shots at the officer, police said.

The officer was struck twice by gunfire. Zarate then barricaded himself in the West Briarcliff Road residence, police said.

A tactical response team with Illinois State Police provided assistance at the scene. A search warrant was executed at the residence by state troopers, police said.

Zarate was taken into custody at his residence without incident.