Bolingbrook police officer shot Sunday

A Bolingbrook police officer was shot Sunday evening while investigating shots being fired at a local business.

Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at a business on the 100 Block of S. Bolingbrook Drive at approximately 6:14 p.m, Bolingbrook police said.

The alleged offender fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, police said.

At approximately 7:48 p.m., police responded to the same business for the report of shots fired. Officers determined the suspect from the earlier complaint fired multiple shots at the business, police said.

A Bolingbrook police officer located the alleged suspect at his residence in the 100 block of West Briarcliff Road and, upon making contact with the individual, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer, striking the officer twice, police said.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the residence, police said.

The Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team was requested to assist with the incident. A search warrant was signed by Will County Judge Paula Gomora, which was executed at the residence by the Illinois State Police at approximately 1 a.m., police said.

Victor Zarate, 24, was taken into custody at his residence without incident, police said.

The Illinois State Police are conducting the investigation. Charges are pending in conjunction with Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow’s office.

The officer involved was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.