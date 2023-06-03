Joliet seeks input on downtown square

The city of Joliet has launched an online survey to collect public opinion on features for the future square to be built downtown.

The survey will be open until June 9.

The link to access the survey is at Joliet.gov/CitySquare, where more information is available about the city square project.

The square is to be built by 2026 at Chicago and Clinton streets and across from the Rialto Square Theatre.

The future city square will go into an area of downtown Joliet largely comprised of a city parking lot and a parking lot for the Joliet Public Library. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The survey asks for public opinion on potential design elements, including community identifiers, pavers, benches and specialty lighting. The survey also presents options for architectural themes and family gathering areas.

The survey will take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, according to a city news release.

“I am excited to see this project get closer to the finish line,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in the release. “We are hoping to receive even more targeted feedback”

The survey follows a community open house held in February to present design options for the square and get public feedback.

People viewed design plans for the future city square during an open house at the Joliet Public Library in February. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The square will take in an area now largely comprised of a city parking lot and Joliet Public Library parking lot. The library is on the north end of the future square.

The south end includes the Van Buren Plaza, which would be replaced by the square.

The city in the release invited those with questions to email the project team working on plans for the square at CitySquare@Joliet.gov.