Joliet weighs in on future city square

Joliet on Thursday got a closer look at what a future downtown square may look like.

The square, which is to be built by 2026 across from the Rialto Square Theatre, will create a park with a stage, removable skating rink, and other features for a downtown gathering space.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years, and I’ve always wondered why we didn’t have something like this, so I’m for it,” Carla Liburdi said.

Liburdi was among those at an open house at the Joliet Public Library, where people could give their opinions on what the square should look like.

Exhibits on display at the open house also will be on the city website at joliet.gov/citysquare, where those who did not come to the open house can comment on the square until March 17.

The city will hold another community meeting sometime in the spring at a date to be determined when the plan for the square will be put into more detail based in part on community suggestions.

Multiple renderings were on display for the City of Joliet proposed downtown plaza open house at the Joliet Public Library on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

For now, the big decision is whether to have fewer trees and more space for people at events or more trees and less space for people at those events. The difference is room for roughly 2,000 people with Option 1 or 1,300 people with Option 2.

“We’re definitely looking for feedback from the public on which option they prefer,” said Phil Hutchinson, a landscape architect with Civiltech and the lead designer for the project. “We’re very excited about creating a space in Joliet that attracts people and encourages them to spend more time downtown.”

In addition to bringing green space and open space, the square is seen as an attraction that will contribute to downtown development.

“I love it,” said Marzell Richardson, who opened a restaurant in January at a spot that will be on the south edge of the square.

“It’s a big change,” Richardson said. “It’s not parking. It’s more interesting. It gives more potential to the Joliet area. It shines a light on the city.”

Joel Christell (left), of Civiltech Engineering Inc, goes over designs for the proposed plaza with Marzell Richardson, owner of Richardson’s Restaurant, during the City of Joliet downtown plaza open house at the Joliet Public Library on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The area is now mostly a big parking lot, although it does include the Van Buren Plaza and its water fountain. The smaller existing plaza is a downtown gathering place where the city Christmas tree is erected each year.

The future square will stretch from the businesses that now line the Van Buren Plaza to Clinton Street. The plan includes a children’s park with a performance area along Clinton Street. The Joliet Public Library is on the other side of the street.

A parking lot for library patrons will be replaced by the children’s park.

Library patrons have expressed concern about losing the parking.

Norine Duensing, who was at the open house, is one of those.

“I’ll probably park at the deck, which is more of a walk,” she said, referring to the Ottawa Street parking deck on the west end of the square site. Chicago Street lines the east edge.

The plan includes remaking the stretch of Chicago Street with pavers that blend in with the square. The street and the square would be at the same level, which would create a more natural expansion of the square into the street for events, Hutchinson said.

The project is expected to cost between $6 million and a little over $10 million depending on what kind of features will be included. The city has a $3 million state grant, which Joliet has matched with its own $3 million for the square.

The city wants the square done by 2026, which is the 100th anniversary for the historic Route 66. The route runs through downtown and draws tourists to the city. It’s also the 100th anniversary of the Rialto.

Rialto board member Tim Broderick said he liked what he saw of the square plans.

“I think it’s a mutually beneficial project not just for the Rialto but for the surrounding area.” Broderick said. “It enhances the welcomeness of the Rialto.”