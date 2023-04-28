SVM area roundup: Newman baseball, softball roll past Mendota

The Newman baseball team took control with six runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Mendota 8-4 in a Three Rivers East road game.
Daniel Kelly and Joe Oswalt had RBI hits in the first inning for the Comets (11-6, 7-3 TRAC East), and Garret Matznick, Jaesen Johns, Nolan Britt, Garet Wolfe, and Isaiah Williams also drove in runs. Britt was 3 for 3, Oswalt had two hits, and Kelly ripped a double. Brendan Tunink scored a pair of runs for Newman, as every spot in the lineup either scored a run or drove one in.
Tunink allowed two runs (one earned) and one hit in five innings for the win, and Garet Wolfe gave up two runs and three hits in two innings of relief.
Oregon 12, Genoa-Kingston 5: The Hawks jumped ahead with a three-run third inning, then pulled away with a seven-run fifth for a Big Northern Conference win over the visiting Cogs.
Gavin Morrow, Jack Washburn, Dom Terlikowski and Logan Weems had two hits apiece for Oregon; Morrow had four RBIs, and Terlikowski, Washburn and Josh Crandall added two RBIs each. Miley Smith drew two walks and scored three runs.
Washburn pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win, allowing five runs (one earned) and seven hits, striking out five and walking two.
Erie-Prophetstown 9, Morrison 6: The Mustangs took a 6-4 lead with a two-run fourth inning, but the Panthers answered with a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth, and pitched a shutout the rest of the way to win a Three Rivers West battle in Prophetstown.
Zane Romero went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Bryce VanDeWostine went 2 for 2 with two walks, and Braedyn Frank hit a home run to lead Erie-Prophetstown. Frank struck out two and walked one in one inning of scoreless relief of starter VanDeWostine (6 IP, 6 R, 10 H, 7 K, 1 BB).
Carson Strating went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a home run, and Danny Mouw, Collin Renkes and Koltin Swaim added two hits apiece for Morrison; Renkes had three RBIs. Swaim, Aydan Meinsma and Kalob Schroeder combined to allow four earned runs and nine hits, with eight strikeouts, six walks and a hit batsman.
Amboy 11, Eastland 5: The Clippers exploded out of the gate with a seven-run first inning, then added runs in the fourth and fifth to finish off the Cougars in an NUIC South matchup in Lanark.
Jackson Rogers, Dillon Merriman, Ryan Dickinson, Tucker Lindenmeyer and Brody Christofferson had two hits each for Amboy; Merriman had four RBIs, and Christofferson had two.
Lindenmeyer started on the nound and allowed rive runs (four earned) and five hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and one walk. Rogers allowed three hits in two scoreless innings, striking out four without a walk.
Ethan Kessler had two hits and one RBI to lead Eastland. None of the 10 runs starter Max McCullough allowed were earned; he also gave up eight hits and a walk, with five strikeouts in four innings. Peyton Spears allowed one run and four hits in three innings, striking out two with three walks.
Forreston 14, Milledgeville 4 (5 inn.): The Cardinals scored 10 first-inning runs and cruised to a five-inning NUIC South win over the visiting Missiles.
Brendan Greenfield went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Owen Greenfield went 2 for 2 with two walks, a home run and four RBIs to lead Forreston. Patrick Wichman and Kendall Erdmann had two hits each, and Brady Gill added two RBIs for the Cardinals.
Four Forreston pitchers combined to give up two earned runs and eight hits, with six strikeouts and four walks.
Spencer Nye and Evan Schenk had two hits apiece for Milledgeville; Schenk scored two runs, and Cayden Akers chipped in two RBIs.
On the mound, Milledgeville’s three pitchers allowed nine earned runs and 12 hits, with two strikeouts, seven walks and a hit batsman.
AFC 14, Polo 5: The Raiders scored three runs in the first and third innings, then piled on six more in the fourth in a decisive NUIC South win over the host Marcos.
Griffin Bushman went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Brock Lehman hit his first homer and had three RBIs, and Carson Rueff, Jordan Harris and Nolan Rueff added two hits apiece for Ashton-Franklin Center; Nolan Rueff had three RBIs, and Harris hit a triple.
Harris pitched four innings for the win, allowing two hits and two runs, striking out seven and walking three. Brock Lehman allowed three unearned runs and a hit with a strikeout in one-third of an inning, and Caleb Thomas threw 2 2/3 innings of relief without allowing a hit, a run or a walk.
Scott Robertson had two RBIs and Nolan Hahn scored two runs for Polo. Three Marcos pitchers gave up seven earned runs, 12 hits and five walks, with four strikeouts.
Warren-Stockton 7, Fulton 6: The Steamers scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, but the host WarHawks tied it with an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, then walked it off with another unearned run in the seventh for an NUIC West win.
Ethan Price singled, doubled and drove in three runs for Fulton, and Kole Schipper added a pair of RBIs. AJ Boardman had a run and an RBI, QJ Mangelsen scored twice, and Conner Sheridan added a double and a run for the Steamers.
Reed Owen allowed five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and five walks. James Crimmins gave up two unearned runs and two hits in 2 1/3 innings, with one strikeout, two walks and two hit batsmen.
Softball
Sterling 1, Rock Island 0: Sienna Stingley scattered five hits and struck out 16 in a shutout as the Golden Warriors won a Western Big 6 road game.
Lily Cantu doubled and scored on Lauren Jacobs’ sacrifice fly in the third inning to provide the only offense Stingley would need. Jacobs, Carley Sullivan, Ellie Leigh and Katie Dittmar also had hits for Sterling (14-4, 8-1 WB6).
Stingley walked just one batter, and threw 78 of her 105 pitches for strikes.
Byron 2, Dixon 1: The Duchesses couldn’t get going offensively in a Big Northern Conference loss at Reynolds Field.
Elly Brown had a hit and an RBI, Allie Abell scored the only run for Dixon (3-10, 3-7 BNC), and Bailey Tegeler and Kennedy Haenitsch added singles. Each team scored a run in the first inning, then Byron scored again in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Abell allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits in a complete game, striking out eight and walking one.
Oregon 17, Rockford Lutheran 0 (3 inn.): The Hawks pounded out 14 hits on their way to a three-inning Big Northern Conference win at home over the Crusaders.
Gracen Pitts went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs, Ella Dannhorn went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Abi Fletcher chipped in three RBIs for Oregon. Reilee Suter and Madi Shaffer added two hits apiece; Suter scored three runs, and Shaffer had two RBIs.
Ava Hackman got the win in two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two with two walks. Abigail Rogers struck out two and allowed no hits, runs or walks in one inning.
Newman 14, Mendota 3: The Comets took control with a five-run third inning, then finished of a Three Rivers East road win with a six-spot in the top of the seventh.
Jess Johns, Sophia Ely and Amiya Rodriguez each hit two-run home runs for Newman (10-6, 5-4 TRAC East); Johns was 3 for 5 and scored twice, and Ely was 2 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs. Ady Waldschmidt added three singles, a run and an RBI, Madison Duhon scored three times, Lucy Oetting had a pair of runs, and Brenleigh Cook had two hits and scored once for the Comets.
Waldschmidt gave up three runs and six hits in a complete-game victory, striking out 14 and walking two.
Bureau Valley 8, Princeton 5: Madison Smith went 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run, and also earned the save as the Storm earned a Three Rivers East Division victory in Princeton.
Smith pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Carly Reglin earned the win, as she gave up five unearned runs and five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks for Bureau Valley.
Morrison 3, Erie-Prophetstown 1 (8 inn.): The Mustangs tied the Panthers with a third-inning run, then won it with a two-run eighth inning in a Three Rivers West contest in Prophetstown.
BayLeigh Brewer and Allie Anderson each went 2 for 4 to lead Morrison; Anderson, Jordan Eads and Kiyah Wolber had one RBI each.
Bella Duncan earned the complete-game win, allowing one run and five hits, striking out nine and walking two.
Aylah Jones took the loss in a complete game for Erie-Prophetstown, allowing three runs and six hits, striking out 10 with no walks.
Polo 11, AFC 1: Senior Lindee Poper drove in five runs on a double and her first-career over-the-fence home run – a grand slam – as the Marcos rolled to an NUIC South win over the visiting Raiders.
Polo also scored first-inning runs on walks by Ali Danekas and Annalise Stamm.
Cheyenna Wilkins pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run and one hit, striking out nine with no walks.
Forreston 7, Milledgeville 6: The Missiles fell into a 5-0 hole after two innings, then rallied with a four-run sixth, but the Cardinals scored two runs of their own in the sixth to hang on for an NUIC South win at home.
Rylee Broshous had two RBIs, and Brooke Boettner hit an RBI double for Forreston.
Alaina Miller earned the win with three innings of relief, allowing four unearned runs and three hits, striking out two without a walk. Aubrey Sanders pitched the first four innings for the Cardinals, allowing two runs and five hits, striking out four with two walks.
Maliah Grenoble, Kendra Kingsby and Emma Foster had two hits apiece for Milledgeville; Foster had two RBIs, and Addison Janssen hit a triple.
Kingsby took the loss in a complete game, allowing seven runs and five hits, striking out six and walking four.
Fulton 6, Warren-Stockton 1: The Steamers scored a first-inning run to take the lead, then added a pair of runs in the third and sixth to pull away in the NUIC contest.
Brooklyn Brennan and Madyson Luskey each went 3 for 4, and Resse Germann went 2 for 3 for Fulton; Brennan and Germann both homered and had two RBIs.
Addison Hartman earned the complete-game win, allowing one run and four hits, striking out 13 and walking six.
Girls soccer
Dixon 1, Byron 0: The Duchesses notched another low-scoring Big Northern Conference win, hitting the road and returning victorious.
Hanna Lengquist scored the game’s lone goal, one of 12 shots on goal for Dixon (8-6, 6-1 BNC). Maddy McLane made eight saves in goal.
Rockford Christian 4, Oregon 3: The Hawks dropped a heartbreaker in Rockford, falling to 6-4-2 overall and 4-3 in the Big Northern.
Boys tennis
Sterling 3, Rochelle 2: The Golden Warriors swept their singles matches and won the No. 1 doubles match to edge the Hubs in a nonconference dual meet at home.
At No. 1 singles, Brecken Peterson defeated Parker Lenkaitis 6-0, 6-0, while at No. 2 singles, Yamaan Alkhalaf took down Evin Odle 6-1, 6-0.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Connor Pham and Elias Jensen topped David Wanner and Owen Haas 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-4.