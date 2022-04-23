Boys Track and Field: Dixon, Riverdale, Rock Falls lead way at Rock Falls Invite

ROCK FALLS – On a slightly chilly, rainy Friday night at Hinders Field, the Rockets hosted the Rock Falls Invite.

Rock Falls’ Matthew Marcum ran the 300-meter hurdles and 400 dash back-to-back, winning both with times of 43.42 and 49.92, respectively. He also won the 110 hurdles, clocking a time of 15.44.

“I was happy,” Marcum said, reflecting on his overall performance. “The 110s were OK, my block starts weren’t the best, but my 300 hurdles and 400 I think went really well.”

“[Running the 400 and 300 hurdles back-to-back] definitely was not easy, but I think doing cross country in the fall helped with the endurance piece of it, so it’s manageable.”

Marcum said he was glad for the opportunity to compete in both the 400 dash and 300 hurdles Friday, as that is not often the case.

“I like the challenge. It’s my two favorite events,” he said. “Usually, I can’t do them back-to-back because the smaller meets there’s not enough time in between. But I knew this was a bigger meet, so I had more time.”

Dixon’s Dre Jackson won the shot put, pacing all competitors with a throw of 14.68 meters, and led the way in the discus, recording a toss of 139 feet, 3 inches.

“I did pretty good at discus. I only powered through,” Jackson said. “I was worried, it was a little slick, I didn’t want to twist anything. I had a really good day for only power throwing. I always go out there and chase my personal best. I’ll chase anybody who might beat me’s best [throw]. It’s really gotta be a competition every day. You just gotta push yourself, and that’s how you get to winning.”

Jackson said he was happy for the chance to compete at another larger meet.

“We’ve had a couple [bigger meets] at Rochelle and Oregon, that was a little big, but this was the biggest for sure,” he said. “I was definitely a little frustrated when we were leaving on the bus and it was just downpouring, but it cleared up a lot. I’m always happy to compete. I’m always happy to give it my all, and see other people give their all, and see who deserves to win.”