Funeral Service Options for Veterans

Veterans Day is observed each year on November 11. It began as Armistice Day in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I, but the name was officially changed in 1954 to honor all men and women serving in our military.

After their service, our veterans become valued parts of their community. Many will begin important careers with local police or fire departments, return to school to become teachers or doctors, or hold positions in many important industries.

As they will always carry Veteran status, it is important to know some of the funeral service and burial options available to veterans and their loved ones, as well as survivor benefits.

Most common is the military burial. All veterans and military retirees are able to have military funeral honors, though it requires some specific forms.

“One of the most important items in relation to veterans’ benefits and honors is access to the veteran’s DD214, or military discharge paperwork,” said Pat Jones, Jr., owner of Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, Illinois.” Without it, the funeral home can’t arrange for military honors at the cemetery and can not get the flag the veteran is entitled to. It is also needed if the veteran would like their remains interred at a National Cemetery.”

Some additional benefits for veterans include funeral and burial costs, transportation to and from the service(s), and family assistance from the Veterans Administration, which may also require form DD214.

“Making sure someone in the family has a copy of the DD214 is important,” Jones said. “The VA website has information on how a veteran can obtain a copy, which is necessary for applying for other VA benefits, including funeral services.”

In addition to funeral and burial services, cemeteries will often organize special ceremonies and commemorations to honor the men and women who served in our military.

For more information or questions about veterans’ funeral services, please visit thejonesfh.com , or call 815-288-2241.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL 61021