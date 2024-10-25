Protect Your Home with Underground Service Line Coverage

Did you know that as a homeowner you’re responsible for repairing underground service lines on your property? These critical connections, which include water, sewer, electrical, natural gas, and even internet or telecommunications lines, are essential for daily life. Unfortunately, they can become damaged due to various factors like tree root intrusion, corrosion, ground shifting, or normal wear and tear. When damage occurs, repair costs can be substantial, often leaving homeowners with unexpected expenses.

Why You Need Underground Service Line Coverage

Repairing or replacing underground service lines can be surprisingly expensive. Depending on the extent of the damage, excavation, labor, materials, and restoration costs can quickly add up, ranging from a few thousand dollars to tens of thousands. Many standard homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover these expenses, making underground service line coverage a valuable addition. This specialized insurance typically covers the costs associated with locating the problem, excavation, repair or replacement of damaged lines, and even restoring landscaping damaged during the process.

4 Common Causes of Service Line Damage

Homeowners should be aware of the common causes of service line issues, which include:

Tree Root Intrusion: Tree roots can invade water and sewer lines, causing blockages or cracks.



Corrosion: Over time, metal pipes may corrode, leading to leaks.



Ground Shifting: Soil movement from construction or natural events can stress or break underground pipes.



Freezing Temperatures: In colder climates, water lines can freeze and burst during winter months.



Peace of Mind with Hicks Insurance Agency

At Hicks Insurance Agency, we help you safeguard your home by providing underground service line coverage tailored to your needs. Our knowledgeable agents can explain the policy details, ensuring that you have the right protection in place to avoid costly surprises.

Contact us at 815-288-1523 to learn more about this affordable coverage and why it’s an essential addition to your homeowner’s insurance.

